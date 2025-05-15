Fintechs push AI, new protocol to simplify backend tools for merchants

Business-to-Business (B2B) fintech companies like Cashfree Payments and Razorpay are making it easier for businesses (merchants) to manage complicated backend systems. They are doing this with the help of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents and a tool called “Model Context Protocol” (MCP).

The MCP is like a “universal connector” — in other words like a USB-C port — that allows different software systems to work together easily. This enables AI agents and assistants to interface directly with core application programming interfaces (APIs), streamlining integration for merchants of all sizes.

Without it, businesses would require manual and complex integration of