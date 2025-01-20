Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Fintechs shift to direct merchant integration, move away from Juspay

Fintechs shift to direct merchant integration, move away from Juspay

Following PhonePe's decision to end its partnership with payment orchestration platform Juspay, other companies, including Razorpay and Cashfree Payments, are considering similar moves

fintech

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech companies are moving away from third-party routers and payment orchestration platforms as they focus on direct integration with their merchant base.
 
Following PhonePe’s decision to end its partnership with payment orchestration platform Juspay, other companies, including Razorpay and Cashfree Payments, are considering similar moves.
 
This development comes nearly a year after Juspay Technologies received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator platform. With Juspay now positioned as a direct competitor in the payment aggregator space, fintech firms are moving towards direct integrations to maintain control over their merchant relationships.
 
 
Direct integration enables fintech companies to manage their customer base, ensure compliance, and provide tailored payment solutions while minimising downtime for merchants.
 
“We plan to transition away from integrations via third-party routers and orchestrators. By offering direct integration, we can accelerate the delivery of features and provide superior support and merchant experience,” a Cashfree Payments spokesperson told Business Standard.

Also Read

PremiumICICI Bank has set up a branch at the Maha Kumbh Mela Ground in Prayagraj to provide essential banking services to pilgrims and visitors during the event

Banks, fintechs embark on profitable pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh Mela

Odisha, Singapore MoU event, Odisha CM, Singapore President Tharman, Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha, Singapore sign MoU to establish FinTech hub in Bhubaneswar

crypto

WazirX freezes $3 million in USDT nearly 7 months after cyberattack

Amazon

Amazon to acquire fintech firm Axio to expand credit services in India

NPCI

NPCI International, UAE fintech partner to enable UPI for Indian travellers

 
Razorpay also confirmed the move, stating it would pause all integrations with third-party routing platforms. "We will offer payment gateway services through our own, direct integrations. This ensures our latest innovations reach customers swiftly, enhancing their operations and experiences seamlessly,” a Razorpay spokesperson said.
 
Role of orchestration platforms
 
Payment orchestration platforms are designed to improve transaction success rates by evaluating available payment methods and gateways, factoring in speed and reliability. These platforms can reroute transactions through alternative gateways during downtimes, helping merchants avoid failed sales.
 
Juspay, however, clarified its role through a blog, stating, “Juspay Orchestrator is not a payments intermediary. We are a technology service provider (TSP) to merchants, similar to how they use cloud and infrastructure SaaS (software as a service) platforms. Merchants independently partner with Juspay Orchestrator and payment aggregators (PAs). Therefore, the claim about payment gateways ‘ending partnerships’ with Juspay is factually incorrect.”
 
The blog further explained that merchants have the independence to choose technology services, much like they decide between programming languages or cloud service providers. “Interoperability and open systems have been the bedrock of innovation. The same principles should be applied to orchestration and payment aggregators,” it added.
 
Juspay also acknowledged that payment aggregators such as Razorpay and Cashfree are building their own third-party routers, Razorpay Optimizer and Cashfree FloWise, respectively. “We welcome this development and encourage them to uphold the principles of interoperability in the interest of merchants,” Juspay stated.

More From This Section

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

Higher bulk deposit reliance signals structural liquidity risks: RBI dy Guv

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee rises 5 paise to 86.55 against dollar on decline in crude prices

RBI

New RBI rules mandate stricter oversight on ARC-borrower settlements

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee rises 14 paise to 86.46 against US dollar in early trade today

PremiumThe Union Ministry of Finance is planning to consolidate the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) under a policy of “One State, One RRB” to improve their efficiency and avoid undue competition among sponsoring public sector banks.

Finance Ministry dept to meet business correspondents, banks next week

Topics : Fintech sector finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon