Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / FM tells officers to effectively implement GST, keep positive attitude

FM tells officers to effectively implement GST, keep positive attitude

Sitharaman said, "GST offices are being made convenient since 2019... This will help taxpayers to easily get their problems resolved."

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sanjay Agarwal, Udaipur MP Manna Lal Rawat, Rajya Sabha member Chunni Lal Grasiya also spoke at the event. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Udaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The goods and services tax (GST) should be implemented effectively and officers should keep their attitude towards taxpayers positive, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Friday.
Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed GST Bhawan at Hiran Magri in Udaipur, Sitharaman said, "GST offices are being made convenient since 2019... This will help taxpayers to easily get their problems resolved."

Calling for a "positive atmosphere" between the officer and taxpayers, the FM said, "Officers should keep their attitude positive towards the taxpayer so that there is no need to take harsh steps."

"In the GST Council, too, officers and ministers are solving problems immediately," she said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The problems of taxpayers should be resolved immediately so that doubts do not turn into problems, she said.
"GST officers should have such a mindset that they are ready to help the taxpayers, which will boost business," he said.
The finance minister also pointed out that the cement, tyres, and fertilisers industry as well as the mineral sector in the (Udaipur) region make a big contribution to the GST.
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sanjay Agarwal, Udaipur MP Manna Lal Rawat, Rajya Sabha member Chunni Lal Grasiya also spoke at the event.
Earlier in the day, Sitharaman visited Nathdwara in Rajsamand district and offered prayers at Shrinathji temple.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks RBI help to clear RRB dues with states

PremiumThe Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has commenced consultations with industry on an internship programme as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, following the Union Budget 2024-25 announcement, according to official sources.

MCA likely to bring out internship scheme guidelines within two weeks

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman urges regional rural banks to reduce high attrition rates

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Use simpler language in tax notices, don't instil fear: FM tells officials

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advised banks to optimise the scope of resolution and recovery offered by the NCLT and NARCL. Photo: PTI

Focus on deposits, strengthen cybersecurity: FM Sitharaman to banks

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon