close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Full-KYC Paytm wallets can now make payments across all UPI QR codes

Move comes after NPCI announces KYC wallet interoperability

BS Reporter Business Standard Mumbai
Paytm

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Following National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) circular asking all KYC wallets (prepaid instruments) to be interoperable on all UPI merchants in offline stores and online apps and websites, Paytm Payments Bank on Monday said its full KYC customers now will be able to able to make payments on every UPI QR code and online merchant where UPI payments are accepted.
In an exchange notification, Paytm said, its associate company Paytm Payments Bank will earn 1.1 per cent interchange revenue when Paytm Wallet customers (i.e., the KYC wallets issued by Paytm Payments Bank) make payment on merchants acquired by other payment aggregators or banks.

“The bank will pay 15 bps of charges for adding more than Rs 2,000 using UPI, and in turn will also earn 15 bps when any other wallets use the bank to add more than Rs 2,000 using UPI”, it said.
In addition to this, One97 Communication will also have a beneficial impact because of this move, in the form of meaningfully lower interchange fees paid to the bank for Paytm wallet since this is now based on the lower standardized interchange.

Paytm Payments Bank is the largest issuer of KYC wallets (prepaid instruments) with over 100 million users.
“We welcome NPCI’s interoperability guidelines that allow Paytm wallet to be used in every nook and corner of the country. This is in line with our mission to bring mobile payments to every Indian everywhere”, said a Paytm spokesperson. 

Also Read

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue

Paytm, PhonePe to launch UPI Lite for smaller epayments soon: Report

Risk-reward favourable for Paytm; may rise more than 100% in 1 yr: Analysts

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC, says RBI

Credit card loans aid over 182,000 street vendors, jobless in Rajasthan

Many cases may have to be reopened after SC ruling on borrowers' voice

Banking crisis raises concerns about leverage lurking in financial system

Debt fund taxation changes to impact corporate bond demand: Fund managers

What are municipal bonds, and why do investors prefer them over corp bonds?

Topics : KYC | Paytm | UPI

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI may opt for 25 bps interest rate hike in monetary policy meet: Experts

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read

Revised guidelines to digitise fund flow architecture in MPLADS

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
3 min read
Premium

G20 push: Over 30 big cities on list to tap municipal bond market

Bonds, Govt bond
3 min read

Govt tells PSBs to monitor, make provision for companies' pledged shares

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read
Premium

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt tells PSBs to monitor, make provision for companies' pledged shares

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read
Premium

EPFO board meet on Monday: Interest rate, higher pension top agenda

rupee, cash, indian rupee, currency
3 min read
Premium

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
3 min read
Premium

Now boarding: Is India on the cusp of a tectonic shift in retail credit?

credit, credit card, retail credit, bank, nbfc, debit card
9 min read
Premium

G20 push: Over 30 big cities on list to tap municipal bond market

Bonds, Govt bond
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon