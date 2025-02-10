Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Action against banks, NBFCs if they violate gold auction norms: Sitharaman

Action against banks, NBFCs if they violate gold auction norms: Sitharaman

During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, she said Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) are guided by similar rules

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman stressed that even while going for an auction, there are very well laid out procedures and tight processes | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said action will be taken in case there are violations of well laid down processes for auctioning of gold by banks and NBFCs when a borrower fails to pay the gold loan.

During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, she said Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) are guided by similar rules.

There are very well laid down and tight processes in place for auctioning of gold by NBFCs and banks in case a borrower fails to pay the gold loan. These processes are followed by NBFCs and banks, she told Lok Sabha.

 

There is a process for giving enough number of notices to bank account holders to say their servicing is not up to the mark. In the eventuality of a borrower not coming back to pay, the bank or NBFC will be forced to go for an auction, the minister said.

Sitharaman stressed that even while going for an auction, there are very well laid out procedures and tight processes.

Also Read

Parliament

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: New Income Tax Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha

climate finance, green bonds, climate change, global finance, global fundung, funding

Taxonomy for climate finance should be ready in 6 months: DEA secretary

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Union Budget, Budget. Union Budget 2025

How Nirmala Sitharaman turned the tide in BJP's favour in Delhi elections

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Fiscal, monetary measures to boost consumption, pvt investment, says FM

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Hope to introduce new income tax bill in Lok Sabha next week: FM Sitharaman

"... if these processes are violated, indeed it is for us to act on but processes are... followed by the banks... I think if there are specific instances where laid out norms are violated, I am quite willing to take the details and act on it," she said.

The minister was responding to questions from DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi regarding auctioning of gold by entities when there are defaults on gold loan repayments.

Replying to a query from Congress leader Manish Tewari, the finance minister said demand for gold in India has not come down and on the contrary, it is going up.

"It is very typical of India, particularly for households, small businesses... to invest in gold for they think it is far more secure and liquid. As an asset class, we see that sustained interest by households and small businesses as much as women of India," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee hits record low of 87.95 against US dollar in early trade today

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

US tariffs' scare push rupee to record low, RBI steps in to cap losses

Premiummsme, economic growth

Small can be beautiful: MSME sector gears up for transformational changes

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Govt counts on tax, interest rate cut to revive economy; investors cautious

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI will allow ample time for implementing changes regarding ECL, LCR: Guv

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister MMTC gold auction Gold banks in india NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon