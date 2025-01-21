Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Govt bond yields slip on signs of gradual tariff approach from Trump

Govt bond yields slip on signs of gradual tariff approach from Trump

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.7373 per cent, the lowest level since Dec. 13, as compared with Monday's close of 6.7610 per cent

Bonds

The 10-year US yield was down four basis points (bps) at around 4.57 per cent during Asian trade. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields ended lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark yield easing to its lowest in over five weeks, encouraged by the fall in US Treasury yields after President Trump did not impose major tariffs on his first day in office, indicating a gradual approach. 
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.7373 per cent, the lowest level since Dec. 13, as compared with Monday's close of 6.7610 per cent. 
"With no immediate tariff announcement by the new US administration, the 10-year US bond yield eased, which pushed Indian 10-year bond yield to 6.73 per cent," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank. 
 
"Market outlook will be guided by upcoming announcements from Trump administration and bonds are likely to remain volatile." 

Also Read

Bonds

Bond yields drop 6 bps to 6.75% on RBI's daily VRR auction assurance

Bonds

Govt 10-year bond yield logs biggest single-day rise in over 7 months

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs exit domestic debt market as bond yield gap with US shrinks

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK's long-term borrowing costs jump to highest level since 1998. Here's why

Bonds

Heavy supply schedule nudges govt bond yields higher as 2025 kicks off

Trump said he was thinking of imposing 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, but did not make any other tariff-related announcement. 
Even so, Trump's proposed tariff policies will continue to be a key focus area and will drive volatility, said traders, who added that the tariffs - likely to be inflationary - will possibly dictate the outlook on rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. 
The 10-year US yield was down four basis points (bps) at around 4.57 per cent during Asian trade, but traders said further downside for US yields remained capped. 
US rate futures have priced in 43 bps of rate cuts this year, up from 39 bps before Trump's inauguration on Monday. The market also sees a 66 per cent chance of the next cut in June. 
In India, the spotlight is on the central bank's next step towards liquidity management after it began conducting daily repo auctions. 
Apart from this, the focus will also remain on government's federal budget announcement due on Feb 1, which will provide a major directional trigger. 
ANZ expects the government to target a gross borrowing of around Rs 14.70 trillion ($169.95 billion) for the next financial year that starts in April, up from Rs 14.01 trillion budgeted for the current year.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee ends little changed, dollar regains footing on Trump's tariff plan

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee rises 17 paise to 86.28 against US dollar during early trade

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI forms new committee for bank license, chaired by former DG Jain

fintech

Fintechs shift to direct merchant integration, move away from Juspay

Premiumrbi reserve bank of india

RBI may turn to longer buy-sell swaps amid rising $ short positions

Topics : Bond Yields Donald Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon