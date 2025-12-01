Govt does not give LIC directions on its investment decisions: FinMin

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The finance ministry on Monday clarified that it does not issue any advisory or direction to state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on how to invest its corpus. LIC’s investment decisions are taken independently, following strict due diligence, risk assessment and fiduciary compliance, and are governed by the provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938, as well as regulations issued by Irdai, the RBI and Sebi.
The clarification from the ministry is in response to a question asked in the lower house of Parliament on whether any directions or advisories were issued by the ministry or Department of Financial Services (DFS) to LIC or other public sector financial institutions to invest in Adani Group companies.
Additionally, the finance ministry said LIC’s investments reflect that it invests in the top 500 companies listed on NSE and BSE and a major portion of LIC’s investment currently is in the larger companies out of these. Book value of LIC’s investment in Nifty 50 companies as of September 30 is Rs 4.31 trillion, which is 45.85 per cent of its total equity investment.
According to data shared by the finance ministry, LIC’s investment in debt securities of public and private sector companies stands at Rs 9.4 trillion and equity investment stands at Rs 4.65 trillion as of September 30, 2025. Among private sector companies, LIC has maximum investment in HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (equity and debt both).
Additionally, data show the total debt and equity investment of LIC in Adani Group stands at Rs 48,284.6 crore as of September 30, 2025, up from Rs 2,041.6 crore as on April 1, 2007. The book value of LIC’s equity investment in Adani Group companies stood at Rs 38,658.85 crore, while the book value of debt investment stood at Rs 9,625.77 crore as of September 30.