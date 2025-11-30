Govt bond yields seen softening amid expectation of OMO calendar

As the market absorbs the GDP growth data for the first half of the current financial year, government bond yields are expected to ease this week ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review meeting.

Even if there is an expectation of a status quo in the policy review meeting scheduled on Friday after strong Q2 GDP growth numbers, optimism is also building around a potential announcement of an open market operation (OMO) calendar to purchase government bonds.

The market expects OMOs worth more than Rs 2 trillion likely to be announced on Friday.

India’s real GDP expanded