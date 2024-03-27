Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt plans to borrow Rs 7.5 trillion from market in first half of FY25

Out of gross market borrowing of Rs 14.13 lakh crore estimated for 2024-25, Rs 7.5 lakh crore, or 53 per cent, is planned to be borrowed in the first half (H1), an official statement said

Rupee, Indian rupee

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in interim Budget proposed to borrow Rs 14.13 trillion by issuing dated securities to meet revenue shortfall in the next financial year. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is planning to raise Rs 7.5 trillion through market borrowing in the April-September period of 2024-25 to fund the revenue gap to push economic growth, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Out of gross market borrowing of Rs 14.13 trillion estimated for 2024-25, Rs 7.5 trillion, or 53 per cent, is planned to be borrowed in the first half (H1), an official statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in interim Budget proposed to borrow Rs 14.13 trillion by issuing dated securities to meet revenue shortfall in the next financial year.
This is lower than last year's gross borrowing estimate of Rs 15.43 trillion, which was the highest ever.
"The gross and net market borrowings through dated securities during 2024-25 are estimated at Rs 14.13 trillion and Rs 11.75 trillion, respectively.
"Both will be less than that in 2023-24. Now that private investments are happening at scale, the lower borrowings by the central government will facilitate larger availability of credit for the private sector," she had said.
There are signs of private investment picking up in the steel and cement sector due to massive capital expenditure by the government.
Against the estimate of Rs 10 trillion for 2023-24, the government has earmarked Rs 11.11 trillion during the next year.

Also Read

Decoded: What is the government borrowing programme and calendar?

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Nabfid opts for Rs 10,000 cr credit lines over bond issuance to raise money

RBI likely sold US dollars after rupee slips to fresh record low: Traders

Rupee's decline to record low triggers biggest selloff in Indian bonds

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade today

NBBL to begin work on net banking interoperability from April: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Markets Bonds bond market government borrowing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon