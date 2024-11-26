Business Standard
Govt to revamp infrastructure lender IFCI by shutting its lending ops

The government plans to infuse Rs 500 crore into IFCI this year

India will revamp operations of non-bank lender IFCI Ltd by shutting its lending operations. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

India will revamp operations of non-bank lender IFCI Ltd by shutting its lending operations following capital constraints and converting it into an infrastructure advisory firm, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday. 
IFCI, launched in 1949 soon after the country's independence, was asked to stop fresh lending in 2021-22 after bad loans soared, depleting the lender's capital and liquidity. 
Indian government owns nearly 72 per cent of IFCI. 
The federal finance ministry and IFCI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources remained anonymous as they were not authorised to speak to the media. 
The revamp comes as the South Asian nation is rapidly investing in its infrastructure sector, increasing its spending more than three times in five years to Rs 11.11 trillion ($131.89 billion) for 2024/25. 
 
As per the plan, IFCI will not resume lending, instead expanding the scope of its infrastructure advisory service to include evaluation for state governments infrastructure and green projects, the first source said. 

They added that the government wants the company to replicate the project advisory practices of SBI Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets. 
The government plans to infuse Rs 500 crore into IFCI this year, and any further capital infusion will be to ensure there are no defaults in repayment commitments of IFCI, the two sources said. 
IFCI's shares fell 0.8 per cent on the day. They closed 11.3 per cent higher on Monday, after the board approved its merger with its subsidiary StockHolding Corp. of India on Friday, based on the recommendation of the federal finance ministry. 
The stock has gained 121 per cent so far this year, compared to a 10 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. 
The revival plan also includes monetising IFCI's real estate assets and renting its office spaces, one of the sources added.
The non-bank lender earned Rs 42.7 crore through rental income and earned a profit of Rs 130 crore in fiscal 2024.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Banking infrastructure Indian banking system Banking sector

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

