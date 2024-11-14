Business Standard
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed on Friday, November 15?

Guru Nanak Jayanti bank holiday 2024: Banks will remain shut in several states on Friday, November 15, 2024, due to Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima. Check the state-wise list here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

India is celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima tomorrow (Friday, November 15, 2024). On this occasion, some bank branches in parts of the country will remain closed. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India shares the RBI holiday list based on regional and national holidays state-wise on its website. 

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti?

Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 15, this year, marking the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. The day is also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav. Guru Nanak is one of the most recognised and prominent Sikh gurus in the Sikh community.
 
 
This day is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Katak and spreads awareness of Guru Nanak's teaching which is generally observed in the month of October or November as the lunar calendar changes every year. 

Which states will observe a bank holiday on November 15, 2024?

Several states including Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar will observe the bank holiday on November 15, 2024, due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.

November 2024: Bank Holiday List

November 1: Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram November 2: Samvant New Year Day
November 7: Chhath (Evening Arghya)
November 8: Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival 
November 12: Egaas-Bagwaal
November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima
November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti
November 23: Seng Kutsnem
 
Apart from these holidays, banks will also remain shut on weekends, i.e., November, 3, 10, 17 and 24 for Sunday and November 9 and 23 due to the second and fourth Saturday.
 
RBI issues bank holiday lists every year and places these holidays in three brackets, i.e., Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, bank holidays vary in different states and it is not followed by all the banking companies.

Topics : Guru Nanak Jayanti festivals Banking

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

