Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Growth rate of digital loans moderates in Q1FY26, says FACE report

Growth rate of digital loans moderates in Q1FY26, says FACE report

The share of digital loans by value has grown from 12 per cent in FY23 to 20 per cent in Q1FY26. The volume share, however, has risen from 67 per cent in FY23 to 80 per cent in Q1FY26

bank loan, banks

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The growth rate of digital loans sanctioned is moderating in India, with around 30 million loans disbursed in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), having a cumulative value of ₹43,019 crore.
 
This marks a 13 per cent rise in volume and 17 per cent in value in Q1FY26 — slower than the strong growth seen in Q1FY24 and Q1FY25, when volumes rose 34 per cent and 23 per cent, and values 33 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively.
 
Around 27 million loans were sanctioned digitally in Q1FY25, with a value of ₹36,888 crore. In Q1FY24, the number of loans stood at 22 million, with ₹27,577 crore in value, according to data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE).
 
 
The share of digital loans by value has grown from 12 per cent in FY23 to 20 per cent in Q1FY26. The volume share, however, has risen from 67 per cent in FY23 to 80 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
Banks’ share of loan value has declined from 72 per cent in FY23 to 58 per cent in Q1FY26. The volume contribution has also fallen from 16 per cent in FY23 to 8 per cent in Q1FY26.
 

More From This Section

NPCI

NPCI says same-day cheque clearing stabilised; unions seek RBI help

NBFC

NBFC-MFIs' bad loans seen falling to 3.6% by March 2026: CareEdge

capital goods

Govt working on mechanism to allow refund of ITC on capital goodspremium

Arvind Panagariya, Arvind

Centre extends tenure of 16th Finance Commission till November 30

EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings

High-level panel to review RBI advisory on EPFO's investment practicespremium

Topics : Digital loans Banking Industry loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon