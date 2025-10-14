Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / NBFC-MFIs' bad loans seen falling to 3.6% by March 2026: CareEdge

NBFC-MFIs' bad loans seen falling to 3.6% by March 2026: CareEdge

The decline in bad loans will be driven by write-offs and tighter lending norms, though credit costs are expected to remain elevated in FY26, says CareEdge Ratings

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) operating as microfinance institutions (MFIs) are expected to decline to 3.6 per cent by March 2026 from 5.4 per cent a year earlier, largely due to incremental write-offs, according to CareEdge Ratings.
 
While the microfinance sector remains a critical component of financial inclusion, it has faced significant headwinds impacting its growth, asset quality, and profitability. In terms of asset quality, overall stress for MFIs is expected to reach about 30 per cent of their March 2024 loan book by the end of FY26.
 
Credit costs to stay elevated despite improvement in NPAs
 
 
CareEdge Ratings said in a statement that credit costs are expected to remain elevated in FY26, though lower than those witnessed in FY25. The rising stress on loan books has prompted NBFC-MFIs to tighten lending standards and slow down loan disbursals.
 
Their assets under management (AUM) declined by 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.4 trillion as of June 2025. This downturn was attributed to structural challenges, including borrower overleveraging and the implementation of MFIN Guardrails, which have further tightened lending norms, raised rejection rates, and slowed disbursements.

Moderate growth expected as funding conditions improve
 
Growth for MFIs is expected to remain moderate at around 4 per cent Y-o-Y for the financial year ending March 2026, CareEdge Ratings said.
 
On the funding side, while MFIs did not raise substantial capital in FY25, their gearing ratio declined to 3.2 times as of March 31, 2025, from 3.6 times a year earlier. This was despite losses, as both scale and borrowings declined.
 
During the first quarter of FY26, capital raised by some MFIs has helped reduce gearing further, CareEdge added.

Topics : NBFC mfi NPAs Bad loans

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

