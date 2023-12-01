Sensex (0.74%)
GST collections jump 15% to Rs 1.68 trillion in Nov: Finance Ministry

The November 2023 collections are, however, lower than Rs 1.72 trillion mopped up in October -- the second-highest collection ever since the GST rollout

GST

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
GST collections jumped 15 per cent to nearly Rs 1.68 trillion in November, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was over Rs 1.45 trillion in November 2022.
"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November 2023 is Rs 1,67,929 crore, out of which CGST is Rs 30,420 crore, SGST is Rs 38,226 crore, IGST is Rs 87,009 crore (including Rs 39,198 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,274 crore (including Rs 1,036 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said in a statement.
The November 2023 collections are, however, lower than Rs 1.72 trillion mopped up in October -- the second-highest collection ever since the GST rollout.
Revenues for November 2023 are 15 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and the highest for any month year-on-year during 2023-24, up to November 2023, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon