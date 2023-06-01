close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GST collection rises 12% to Rs 1.57 trillion in May: Finance ministry

GST collection in May last year was about Rs 1.41 trillion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
GST

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

GST collection in May rose 12 per cent to Rs 1.57 trillion, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.  
The gross Good & Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of May, 2023 is Rs 1,57,090 crore of which Central GST is Rs 28,411 crore, State GST is Rs 35,828 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 81,363 crore (including Rs 41,772 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,489 crore (including Rs 1,057 crore collected on import of goods).  
"The revenues for the month of May 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," the ministry said in a statement.  

Also Read

Dec 2022 GST collections stand at Rs 1.49 trillion, shows govt data

Feb GST collection up 12% YoY to Rs 1.49 trn, dips month-on-month

GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr

February GST collections rise 12% to Rs 1.49 trillion: Finance Ministry

GST council to consider decriminalisation of GST law in Dec 17 meet

UPI transactions at record high of Rs 14.3 trn in May, spike in 10 days

I-T dept to keep open SFT returns filing portal for FY'23 for 'couple days'

Interest rates on fresh term deposits and loans dip in April, shows data

NFRA slaps Rs 1.10 cr fine, imposes ban on two auditors, one audit firm

Japan rally may impact flows into other markets: Bank of America's Akutsu

During the month, revenue from import of goods was 12 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 11 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.  
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in May last year was about Rs 1.41 trillion.  
Last month, GST collection was at a record high of Rs 1.87 trillion.  
Topics : May GST collections GST collections Finance Ministry

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Aadhaar to identity proof: All questions answered about Rs 2,000 notes

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
8 min read

Explained: What are the tax implications of depositing Rs 2,000 notes?

2000 note
9 min read

UPI transactions at record high of Rs 14.3 trn in May, spike in 10 days

digital economy, UPI
2 min read

I-T dept to keep open SFT returns filing portal for FY'23 for 'couple days'

income tax
2 min read

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began
1 min read

Most Popular

UPI transactions at record high of Rs 14.3 trn in May, spike in 10 days

digital economy, UPI
2 min read

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began
1 min read

Explained: What are the tax implications of depositing Rs 2,000 notes?

2000 note
9 min read

Interest rates on fresh term deposits and loans dip in April, shows data

lending
2 min read

I-T dept to keep open SFT returns filing portal for FY'23 for 'couple days'

income tax
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon