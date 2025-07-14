Monday, July 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Citi India's commercial banking head Bhanu Vohra to exit firm after 25 yrs

Citi India's commercial banking head Bhanu Vohra to exit firm after 25 yrs

Citigroup Inc's Bhanu Vohra is exiting after nearly 25 years with the bank; the veteran banker most recently headed a team providing global banking solutions to mid-sized Indian companies

Bhanu Vohra, Citi Bank

Bhanu Vohra served as a managing director and held various roles over the years, including positions in operations, transaction banking, and global markets. (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bhanu Vohra, Citigroup Inc’s head of commercial banking in India, is set to leave the firm after about two-and-a-half decades with the bank, Bloomberg reported.
 
Vohra is currently on gardening leave and “exploring other career opportunities", according to the report. He tendered his resignation a few weeks ago. Most recently, the veteran banker led a team delivering global banking solutions to Indian mid-sized firms.
 
He joined Citi in 2000 and has served in various leadership roles across operations, transaction banking, and global markets. 
 
During his career, Vohra worked in both the Asia-Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions. He returned to India to head Citi’s Global Subsidiaries Group within the Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) vertical. He also held senior roles in Citi’s Treasury and Trade Services (TTS) and its Operations and Technology division.
 
 
Leadership changes at Citi India

Also Read

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser

Likely to put more global roles in India because of talent pool: Citigroup

K Balasubramanian, Citi, Citi India

K Balasubramanian to succeed Ashu Khullar as India head for Citibank

Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE

Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE launched in India: Check price, specifications, more

Delhi Police

LIVE news updates: Two Delhi schools get bomb threats, no suspicious items found yet

Kolkata B-school rape case stalls as survivor, family refuse to assist

Kolkata B-school rape case stalls as survivor, family refuse to assist

 
Citigroup has made several leadership adjustments in India this year. K Balasubramanian, formerly head of corporate banking for ASEAN and South Asia, has taken over as the chief executive officer of Citi India.
 
Balasubramanian has worked across several markets, serving clients in key industries and regions throughout India. He joined Citi India in 1996 and has held various roles over more than two decades.
 
Meanwhile, Ashu Khullar now co-heads the global asset managers team, operating out of London. Khullar, who has led Citi India since 2019, will also be part of the investment banking global operating committee.
 
Citibank has appointed Prashant Thakker as the head of corporate banking for South and Southeast Asia. According to the Bloomberg report, Thakker will oversee the business strategy and financial performance for Citi's Asia South Corporate Bank across local corporate, financial institution, public sector and global network banking bus

More From This Section

PremiumIBC, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, CIRP, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Nearly a decade into its existence, IBC framework needs to be reimagined

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

Amount parked in RBI's SDF window declines on back of VRRR auctions

Indian Bank

Indian Bank hands over sanction letters worth ₹1,011 cr to over 3,000 women

PremiumZafar Khan

Multiple road acquisitions, BOT projects in pipeline: Vertis Invit

PremiumMSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Banks' loan offtake gains pace at end of first quarter, shows data

Topics : Citibank India Banking BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon