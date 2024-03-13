Sensex (    %)
                             
IIFL Finance to raise $242 mn via rights basis, non-convertible debentures

The company will raise the funds through the issue of shares on rights basis and non-convertible debentures via a private placement, it said in an exchange filing

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IIFL Finance said on Wednesday it would raise funds up to Rs 2,000 crore ($241.5 million) as the non-bank lender looks to shore up capital after India's central bank barred it from offering gold loans.
The company will raise the funds through the issue of shares on rights basis and non-convertible debentures via a private placement, it said in an exchange filing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IIFL rights issue NCD Bonds fundings

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

