IIFL Finance to raise $242 mn via rights basis, non-convertible debentures

IIFL Finance said on Wednesday it would raise funds up to Rs 2,000 crore ($241.5 million) as the non-bank lender looks to shore up capital after India's central bank barred it from offering gold loans.
The company will raise the funds through the issue of shares on rights basis and non-convertible debentures via a private placement, it said in an exchange filing.
