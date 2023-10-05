India market levels show effective rate has risen; RBI meeting in focus

India's central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold on Friday but any further liquidity withdrawal measures alone may push market yields higher, causing another increase in effective rates, treasury officials and analysts said.

The average daily call rate has risen to 6.70 per cent between Aug. 14 and Oct. 5, sharply above the 6.49 per cent between June 1 and Aug. 11 and the policy repo rate of 6.5 per cent, which is ideally the anchor for overnight money market rates.

The Reserve Bank of India, in its policy meeting in August, mandated that banks maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio of 10 per cent on some deposits, tightening the rupee's liquidity. That move has since been eased out in phases since September.

"The I-CRR was an indirect rate hike as the RBI had been looking to keep overnight rates closer to the MSF (marginal standing facility) rate," said Arun Bansal, executive director and head of treasury at IDBI Bank.

The I-CRR and tax outflows pushed the banking system liquidity deficit to a more-than-four-year-high of nearly Rs 1.5 trillion ($18 billion) in September.

While market participants expect the RBI to maintain its tight leash on liquidity in the coming weeks, they don't anticipate any drastic measures.

Also Read RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect Indian rupee to trade in tight range as RBI keeps intervening: Poll RBI's MPC likely to hold rates amid persisting inflation, say experts Muneesh Kapur appointed as RBI's executive director, takes charge Oct 3 A 'Slice' of lifeline: Fintech firm to infuse capital in North East SFB With dollar sales, RBI prevents rupee from hitting all time low: Report

"Any rise in liquidity surplus would be a short-term phenomena and liquidity will drain out due to a rise in currency in circulation, which will pick up pace in the current quarter," said A Prasanna, head of research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"Till then, they (RBI) can continue with variable rate reverse repos of different tenors and screen-based OMO sales. Forex flows can be managed via forwards."

While banks have not been actively participating in VRRRs, the RBI has net sold bonds worth 71 billion rupees in the open market in the four weeks to Sept. 22.

Meanwhile, the tight liquidity conditions have also had an impact on money market rates, with yields for treasury bills and commercial papers rising over the last few months.

While yields on T-bills sold by the government have gained around 25 basis points, yields on commercial papers issued by non-banking finance companies have risen 35 basis points.