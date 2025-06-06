Friday, June 06, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves dip by $1.2 billion to $691.5 billion as on May 30

India's forex reserves dip by $1.2 billion to $691.5 billion as on May 30

The country's FX reserves are now about $13.4 billion below their all-time high hit in September 2024

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Foreign exchange reserves include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

Reuters MUMBAI
Jun 06 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $691.5 billion as of May 30, the governor of the country's central bank said on Friday, down $1.2 billion from the previous week and coming off near-eight month highs.

The country's FX reserves are now about $13.4 billion below their all-time high hit in September 2024.

"These (reserves) are sufficient to fund more than 11 months of goods imports and about 96 per cent of external debt outstanding," Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in a statement while announcing the monetary policy decision.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the reserves. 

 

For the week ended May 30, the rupee notched a weekly drop amid uncertainty around US tariffs. The currency had risen to a six-month high in May but shed its gains through the month.

The rupee was little changed at 85.8050 per US dollar on Friday, after the RBI cut its key repo rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points, a third consecutive reduction, and slashed the reserve ratio for banks.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor India's forex resreve

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

