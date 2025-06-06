RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, changes policy stance to neutral

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent on Friday. The domestic rate-setting panel also decided to change the monetary policy stance to “neutral” from “accommodative”.
The committee had changed the stance to accommodative in April from neutral. “The MPC decided to front load the rate cut to support growth,” said Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, the Reserve Bank of India, in his monetary policy statement.
The RBI also decided to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points in tranches to ensure effective transmission of the rate cut, said Malhotra. The reduction in CRR is expected to infuse Rs 2.5 trillion of primary liquidity into the banking system by the end of November 2025, he said.
He also said that inflation is expected to align with the target of 4 per cent on a durable basis on the back of a fall in international commodity prices, while domestic food inflation is expected to remain benign. While the forecast for growth was kept unchanged, the inflation forecast for the current financial year was revised downward. ALSO READ: Bad news for FDs: Rates to fall sharply as RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps
India’s retail inflation eased to 3.16 per cent in April from 3.34 per cent in March, driven by a sharp decline in vegetable and pulse prices. It was the lowest Consumer Price Index inflation since July 2019, when it was 3.15 per cent. Food inflation has also dropped, hitting a 42-month low of 1.78 per cent in April, compared to 2.69 per cent in March. The decline was led by an 11 per cent year-on-year fall in vegetable prices and a 5.23 per cent drop in pulses — the steepest decline in over six years.
The domestic rate-setting panel cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points in February, after keeping it unchanged for 11 consecutive meetings. This followed a 250 basis point increase from May 2022 to February 2023. Since April 2023, it had held the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent. This was done to keep a lid on the inflation rate and bring it back to the medium-term target of 4 per cent.