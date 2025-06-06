Friday, June 06, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI MPC Meet June 2025: When and where to watch rate decision live

RBI MPC Meet June 2025: When and where to watch rate decision live

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the June MPC meeting at 10 am today, with live broadcast on YouTube, RBI's X handle and official website

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: Bloomberg)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Live broadcast of RBI MPC policy outcome at 10 am today

 
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which began deliberations on June 4, concludes its meeting today, June 6.
 
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the committee’s policy outcome at 10 am, which will be streamed live on the RBI’s YouTube channel, X (formerly Twitter) account, and its official website. A press conference is expected around noon on the same platforms. You can follow live reports of the RBI's policy announcement on Business Standard's RBI MPC Live Blog.
 

Markets eye another repo rate cut

 
This is the second monetary policy review for FY2025–26. In April, the MPC cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent, shifting its stance from neutral to accommodative. Another 25 bps cut is widely expected today, which would bring the repo rate down to 5.75 per cent.
 
 

Why the RBI MPC meeting matters

 
The MPC meets six times a year to decide on interest rates, inflation management, and overall monetary direction. Its decisions are shaped by consumer price index (CPI) inflation, liquidity levels, economic growth trends, and global financial cues.
 

Market view: Inflation commentary key

 
According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “The RBI is likely to cut policy rates by 25 bp. This is already factored in by the market. More important will be the RBI commentary on growth and inflation projections for FY26. If the inflation forecast is cut from 4 per cent, the market would respond positively.”

So far this year, the RBI has cut rates by 50 basis points, citing low inflation and sluggish growth.
 

What is the repo rate and why is it important?

 
The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks against government securities. A cut in this rate reduces borrowing costs for banks, making loans cheaper for businesses and consumers, which in turn can stimulate the economy.
 

April MPC recap: Rate cut and CPI revision

 
The previous MPC meet held from April 7–9 saw the repo rate cut to 6 per cent and a change in stance to accommodative. The RBI also lowered the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate to 5.75 per cent, and revised the CPI inflation forecast from 4.2 per cent to 4 per cent.
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Sanjay Malhotra RBI MPC Meeting RBI repo rate

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

