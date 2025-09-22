Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India's borrowing plan for FY26 second half unchanged, says CEA Nageswaran

India's borrowing plan for FY26 second half unchanged, says CEA Nageswaran

India plans to borrow 14.82 trillion rupees for the current financial year ending March 31, of which it is scheduled to borrow 6.8 trillion rupees in October-March

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

"We are confident of maintaining (the) fiscal deficit (target), the second half borrowing will be unchanged," Nageswaran told news channel CNBC-TV18.

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government's market borrowings for the second half of the current financial year will remain unchanged, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday.

India plans to borrow 14.82 trillion rupees ($167.87 billion) for the current financial year ending March 31, of which it is scheduled to borrow 6.8 trillion rupees in October-March.

"We are confident of maintaining (the) fiscal deficit (target), the second half borrowing will be unchanged," Nageswaran told news channel CNBC-TV18.

India has projected its fiscal deficit at 4.4% of GDP in 2025/26.

Nageswaran said he expects the inflation trend to be benign until the end of the next calendar year.

 

Also Read

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

CEA Nageswaran warns of tough trade-offs in India's energy transition

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

US may cut tariff to 10-15%, penal duty likely to go: CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Tariff issue with US may be resolved in 8-10 weeks: CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

GST reforms to cushion Indian economy from US tariffs, says CEA Nageswaran

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, BFSI

Govt working overtime to cushion export sectors against US tariffs: CEA

India's retail inflation was 2.07% in August, and economists expect consumer tax cuts on food and household items to lower inflation in the coming months.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Another 25 bps rate reduction best possible option for RBI: SBI study

money, financial, cash, rupee

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike poses risk to India's remittances, rupee

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI considers allowing lenders to lock borrowers' phone after loan defaultpremium

Fintech

Fintechs set for change as norms for debt collection practices are updatedpremium

bonds

Govt may raise interest subvention cap beyond ₹26 cr to promote muni bonds

Topics : Chief Economic Advisor India Market borrowings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon