Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Resolution on 25% extra US tariff likely in coming months: CEA Nageswaran

Resolution on 25% extra US tariff likely in coming months: CEA Nageswaran

CEA Nageswaran expects resolution of the 25% penal tariff in coming months, foresees stronger growth momentum with GDP at 7% in Q2 and urban consumption showing signs of revival

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran (Photo: PTI)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday expressed confidence that the India-US tariff discussions would conclude in the next couple of months, with a resolution most likely on the penal tariff.
 
“I don’t have any inside information, but my personal confidence is that in the next couple of months, if not earlier, we will see resolution at least to the extra penal tariff of 25 per cent,” Nageswaran said while speaking at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.
 
He added that the reciprocal tariff of 25 per cent may also come down to the levels anticipated earlier—between 10 and 15 per cent. “If that happens, it will be an even bigger occasion for celebration.”
 
 
Exports to the US, which touched about $86.5 billion last year, suffered a setback when the Trump administration on August 6 imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods in retaliation for India’s purchase of Russian oil. This came on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff announced on August 1 and enforced from August 7.
 
Nageswaran stressed that resolving the matter was important not only from a trade perspective but also for sentiment and capital formation. He added that many conversations were happening beneath the surface.

Also Read

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Tariff issue with US may be resolved in 8-10 weeks: CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

GST reforms to cushion Indian economy from US tariffs, says CEA Nageswaran

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, BFSI

Govt working overtime to cushion export sectors against US tariffs: CEA

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

India's 6.5% GDP growth in FY25 'creditable' amid global headwinds: CEA

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

India needs to try become indispensable like China: CEA Nageswaran

 
Indian economy
 
On the Indian economy, he said the numbers indicated stronger growth momentum than anticipated ahead of the tariff. “We won’t be surprised if the growth rate is again 7 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter,” he said.
 
In the first quarter, India’s GDP grew 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y. This growth, Nageswaran said, was not simply driven by low inflation but also supported by contributions from the manufacturing and services sectors.
 
In the next two quarters, agriculture would play a significant role. “We know this from tractor sales, sowing area, area under cultivation, reservoir levels, and the monsoon rains,” he added.
 
Urban consumption
 
On urban consumption, which has been an area of concern, the Chief Economic Advisor said it was likely to improve compared to last year, supported by recent tax reforms.
 
“The direct tax relief in the Budget, combined with benign food inflation and GST rate rationalisation, are creating a huge improvement in disposable income or purchasing power for urban consumers,” he explained.
 
However, he cautioned that perceptions of weak urban consumption might be based on selective indicators. “If you look at the bigger picture, urban consumption is not doing badly.”
 
He elaborated that FMCG volumes were often drawn from listed company data, but much of the consumption had shifted to unlisted companies. “Also, digital spend at a kirana shop through QR code is not captured,” he noted.
 
Nageswaran said this indicated a structural shift in consumption patterns, which is not fully captured in FMCG volume sales.
 

More From This Section

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

EU unveils new agenda for India, but energy ties with Russia cast shadow

Maros Sefcovic, Commissioner of the European Commission for Trade and Economic Security

'Hoped for more progress' in talks with India, says EU trade chief

thermal power plant, power

Power sector CO2 emissions down for only second time in half a centurypremium

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: Finance Ministry

GST reforms infused ₹2 trillion in Indian economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

GST reform

Govt notifies revised CGST rate schedules, effective September 22

Topics : Chief Economic Advisor Trump tariffs trump tariff Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon