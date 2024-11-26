Infra bond issuances by banks set to surpass Rs 1 trillion in FY25

Infrastructure bond issuances by commercial banks are likely to cross Rs 1 trillion in the current financial year, almost double that of the last financial year, market participants said.
So far, banks have raised around Rs 74,256 crore via the issuance of infra bonds in the current financial year. In the previous financial year, total issuances stood at around Rs 51,081 crore.
State-owned banks have increasingly tapped the domestic capital market to raise funds through infrastructure bonds to fund credit growth as deposit mobilisation has been a challenge. State-owned banks such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Bank, and others have raised sizable amounts through infra bonds in the current financial year.
Infrastructure bonds are particularly appealing to large institutional investors due to their superior credit quality, which aligns well with the risk profiles of long-term investors. These bonds are often preferred over subordinated instruments such as Tier-II and AT1 bonds, which carry higher risk.
Sources said that funds raised through infrastructure bonds are advantageous for banks because they are exempt from regulatory reserve requirements such as the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and cash reserve ratio (CRR).
Unlike funds raised through deposits, where banks must maintain 4.5 per cent of the amount as CRR with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and invest approximately 18 per cent in securities to meet SLR obligations, infrastructure bond proceeds can be fully deployed for lending activities.
“The total amount raised through infrastructure bonds so far stands at approximately Rs 75,000 crore. This figure is expected to cross Rs 1 trillion by the end of the fiscal year,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP. “Banks across India are increasingly turning to infrastructure bonds as a strategic funding tool, capitalising on their cost-effectiveness and regulatory benefits compared to Tier-II and Additional Tier-I (AT1) bonds,” he added.
State Bank of India, in the current month, raised Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infrastructure bonds at a coupon rate of 7.23 per cent, taking the total money raised through these long-tenor papers to Rs 30,000 crore in the current financial year. The demand for longer-tenor papers has remained strong in recent domestic capital market offerings.
Additionally, Bank of India is planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of 10-year infrastructure bonds on Wednesday. The issuance will have a base issue size of Rs 2,000 crore and an additional greenshoe option of Rs 3,000 crore. The bank had raised Rs 5,000 crore through 10-year infra bonds in July of the current year at a coupon rate of 7.54 per cent.
“Banks are getting good rates through infra bonds, especially through longer-tenure bonds because demand is there. The 15-year bonds are coming up in the market, and we can expect some more issuances in this quarter and next,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.