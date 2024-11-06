Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Irdai proposes changes to IAC meeting frequency, notice period, structure

Irdai proposes changes to IAC meeting frequency, notice period, structure

The IAC comprises members representing various sectors, including commerce, industry, agriculture, and consumers, along with the chairperson and members of Irdai as ex officio members

irdai

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has recommended changes in how the Insurance Advisory Committee (IAC) advises it on regulatory matters.
 
As per the proposed norms, the IAC will have flexibility in the number of meetings it conducts, rather than a fixed schedule, and will use the financial year instead of the calendar year to determine the number of meetings.
 
The IAC comprises members representing various sectors, including commerce, industry, agriculture, and consumers, along with the chairperson and members of Irdai as ex officio members.
 
The regulator has also proposed that the IAC allow circulation of meeting notices and agendas to its members in less than seven days, subject to chairperson approval. Other proposed changes include renaming the “Designated Officer” as the “Secretary to the Authority,” enabling the chairperson to decide the mode, place, and time of meetings, reducing the notice period to 24 hours for convening an emergency meeting, and adding provisions for the resignation and removal of IAC members.
 

Also Read

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Lockton receives Irdai approval to acquire Arihant Insurance Broking

Premiuminsurance

Consumer protection: Changes in insurance policy terms must be conveyed

data collection, data privacy

Data leaks: Irdai directs two insurers to conduct IT systems audit

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance

Irdai asks insurers to check vulnerabilities in IT systems, take measures

irdai

Irdai extends IFRS 17 deadline to FY27; aims to give ample time to cos

Topics : IRDAI Insurance firms finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Donald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon