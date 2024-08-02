Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lenders expect spurt in digital lending, deposit mobilisation in 5 years

44% of them expect to collect more than 50% of deposits through online modes

Payments banks, banking sector
Premium

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks’ deposit mobilisation and credit disbursal through digital modes will see exponential growth, says a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the survey conducted in March 2024 and covering 25 banks and 68 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), banks mobilise only a small portion of their deposits through digital mode but the importance of this channel is perceived to be increasing rapidly. In five years, 44 per cent of them expect to collect more than 50 per cent of deposits through online modes. On the credit side, about three-fourth of the surveyed banks are

Also Read

DLAI adds former RBI execs to advisory council, aims for SRO-FT recognition

Thailand to roll out disputed $13.8 bn plan in digital money to citizens

From smartphones to smart loans: Gen Z, millennials boost digital lending

Sebi puts SK Finance's Rs 2,200 cr IPO in abeyance, no reasons disclosed

Fintechs lead small-ticket loans' volume with 77% market share: Report

Topics : Reserve Bank of India digital lending bank deposits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon