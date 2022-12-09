JUST IN
Revised RBI guidelines on securitisation likely to impact short-term loans
Chit funds move up the value chain, face testing times like never before
Business Standard

Revised RBI guidelines on securitisation likely to impact short-term loans

But they are unlikely to disrupt the securitisation market as such loans constituted only 5% of the total securitisation volume in H1FY23

Securitisation | RBI | Indian markets

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Asset-backed securitisation (ABS) deals accounted for nearly two-thirds of securitised volumes
The revised securitisation guidelines of RBI disallows securitisation, through the pass-through certificate (PTC) route, of loans with residual maturity of less than 365 days

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) revised guidelines on securitisation are likely to have an impact on personal, consumer and other short-term loans, said rating agency Icra. Overall, the new norms are unlikely to disrupt the securitisation market as these short-tenured loans constituted only 5 per cent of the total securitisation volume in H1FY23.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 17:47 IST

