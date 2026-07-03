Long-term government bonds: Match maturity with your financial goals

Another structural support comes from the way households are saving. Money is moving from bank deposits into long-term financial products such as pension instruments, Public Provident Fund (PPF) and insurance. This shift can increase demand for ultra-long government securities.

What can retail investors buy? Government securities in India are available across long tenors, from the 10-year benchmark to 30-, 40-, and even 50-year bonds.

“The 10-year benchmark is the 6.48 per cent Government Security 2035, with bonds also available in 14-, 15-, 30-, 40-, and nearly 50-year tenors. Investors can also choose from state development loans, which offer a slight yield premium, and 10- and 30-year sovereign green bonds focused on climate projects,” says Nischay Nath, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), BondScanner.

Nath adds that the lower face value of ~10,000 has made these bonds more accessible to retail investors. “These sovereign-backed instruments form the backbone of India’s fixed-income market,” says Saurabh Bansal, founder, Finatwork Investment. Investors can buy them directly through Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Retail Direct or indirectly through gilt mutual funds.

Safety, income and gains Long-duration government securities offer sovereign-backed safety and allow investors to lock in attractive yields for a long period. “They can also deliver capital gains when interest rates fall, alongside regular income,” says Bansal.

These securities offer retail investors safety, predictable returns and regular income. “The primary advantage is safety, as central government bonds carry a sovereign guarantee with virtually no credit or default risk,” says Nath.

Investors who hold these bonds to maturity can lock in current yields for decades and earn periodic coupon payments. Government securities are also not subject to tax deducted at source (TDS). “If interest rates decline, bond prices may also rise, offering capital appreciation,” says Nath.

Watch out for risks Long-dated government securities carry several risks despite their sovereign backing. “The biggest is interest-rate risk, as longer-maturity bonds experience sharper price swings when rates move. Investors who sell before maturity could face capital losses,” says Nath.

Inflation can erode the purchasing power of fixed coupon payments over time. Ultra-long bonds may also have lower liquidity, which can make early exits more difficult. Investors also face reinvestment risk on coupon payments. Moreover, interest income is taxed at the applicable slab rate.

“Liquidity in some longer-dated securities may also be relatively lower compared to benchmark issues,” says Bansal.

Check before you buy Before buying long-dated government securities, investors should check whether the bond’s maturity matches their financial goals and liquidity needs. “Focus on the yield to maturity rather than the coupon rate, as actual returns depend on the purchase price,” says Nath.

Investors should also compare post-tax returns with alternatives such as fixed deposits and debt funds. They should buy only through regulated platforms, such as RBI Retail Direct, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered online bond platforms, or stock exchanges. They should also check the live yield to maturity, which changes daily.

Bansal says investors should align bond duration with their investment horizon, liquidity needs, income or capital appreciation objectives, and overall asset allocation. They should not base decisions only on interest-rate forecasts.

Use them for distant goals Long-dated government securities can help investors fund distant goals such as retirement, a child’s education or marriage, while providing predictable cash flows. “These bonds are best suited for long-term, certain goals where investors want stability rather than high growth,” says Nath.

Retail investors can use long-term government bonds to match future liabilities, much like pension funds and insurers do. Within a portfolio, these securities provide sovereign-backed stability and diversification alongside equities. Nath also recommends building a bond ladder across different maturities to create a steady stream of cash flows instead of depending on a single maturity date.

Bansal says these bonds are less suitable for emergency funds or short-term goals because interim price movements can be significant.

Who should invest? Long-duration government securities are best suited for investors with a horizon of at least 10 years. “A 30-year government security (G-sec) should ideally form the safety-oriented portion of a retirement corpus, not fund near-term goals,” says Vineet Agrawal, co-founder, Jiraaf.

These securities suit long-term savers who want sovereign-backed, predictable returns and can hold them until maturity.

“These securities fit investors with 10- to 30-year investment horizons, such as retirees, pension-focused investors, or those matching future liabilities, especially if they expect interest rates to decline over time,” says Harsh Vira, chief financial planner and founder, FinPro Wealth.

Who should avoid them? Long-duration bonds can witness sharp price movements when interest rates rise. They are not suitable for investors who want stable short-term returns or capital appreciation. “Investors with short investment horizons, frequent liquidity needs, or low tolerance for price volatility should avoid them,” says Vira.

“Though these securities carry negligible credit risk, they are highly sensitive to interest-rate changes. Retail investors should limit them to the safety-oriented portion of their retirement portfolio and invest only money they will not need for many years,” says Agrawal.

Start small New investors should understand that long-duration government securities carry negligible credit risk, but their prices can fluctuate sharply when interest rates and broader market conditions change.

“A 30-year G-sec should not be bought simply for its higher yield. It is best suited for the safety-oriented portion of a long-term retirement corpus,” says Agrawal.

He advises investors to start with a small allocation, align the bond’s maturity with long-term financial goals, and hold the security until maturity to reduce the impact of interim price volatility.

Stagger investments Existing investors should avoid large, one-time allocations to long-duration government securities. “A staggered approach across maturities helps manage reinvestment and interest-rate risk more effectively,” says Agrawal.

Investors with short- or medium-duration fixed-income holdings can selectively extend portfolio maturity, provided it aligns with their investment horizon. Retail investors should view 30-year government securities as part of a long-term retirement allocation, not as a trading opportunity. Those seeking predictable income and capital certainty should be prepared to hold these securities until maturity.

“Match the bond maturity with your financial goals, consider staggered investments, and hold till maturity if your objective is predictable returns,” says Vira.

Debt funds as an alternative Debt mutual funds can offer diversification, professional management and easier liquidity. “Direct G-secs provide predictable cash flows and no fund management risk if held till maturity. The choice depends on an investor’s expertise, liquidity needs, and investment horizon,” says Vira.