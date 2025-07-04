Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Ministerial group on GST discusses curbing ITC frauds, leakages by sector

Ministerial group on GST discusses curbing ITC frauds, leakages by sector

The GoM also discussed state-specific policy suggestions for boosting revenue, and coordination between central and state tax administrations for plugging GST evasion

GST

The GoM would meet again soon and thereafter will submit its report to the GST Council, officials said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The GoM on GST revenue analysis under Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met on Friday and discussed sector-specific tax leakages and corrective action to curb over ₹2 lakh crore ITC frauds.

The GoM also discussed comparative analysis of pre- and post-GST revenue trends, e-invoicing and IT system enhancements for better traceability.

The GoM also discussed state-specific policy suggestions for boosting revenue, and coordination between central and state tax administrations for plugging GST evasion.

"Chaired a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Revenue Analysis to review state-wise revenue trends and identify actionable strategies for improved GST collection," Sawant said in post on X.

 

The GoM identified Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud as a major issue under goods and services tax (GST) and states suggested various measures to prevent it. Officials said the GoM flagged ₹2 lakh crore of ITC fraud over the past years, with states like Gujarat, Telangana, and Rajasthan making presentations on best practices for GST revenue augmentation.

Also Read

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Net GST receipt growth slipped sharply to 3.3% in June: Govt data

corporate guarantees, GST, Service tax, GST regime, Service tax regime, CGST, SGST, corporate guarantees

PwC bats for 3-tier GST rate structure to cut disputes, simplify tax regime

Goods and Services Tax, GST

New India Assurance gets ₹2,298 cr GST demand notice for 5 financial years

Goods and Services Tax, GST

'Appeals in DGGI-led multi-state cases must be filed where CAA is posted'

PremiumGST

Outline for GST 2.0: Steps that will make it a good and simple tax

The GoM would meet again soon and thereafter will submit its report to the GST Council, officials said.

In March, the GST Council had reconstituted GoM on 'Analysis of Revenue from GST'. Chaired by Sawant, the GoM had nine members, including from Bihar (Samrat Chaudhary), Chhattisgarh (O P Choudhary), Gujarat (Kanubhai Desai), Andhra Pradesh (P Keshav), Maharashtra (Ajit Pawar), Punjab (Harpal Singh Cheema), Tamil Nadu (Thangam Thennarasu) and Telangana (M B Vikramarka).

During 2024-25, central and state GST officers have detected 25,009 fake firms involved in fraudulently passing input tax credit (ITC) worth ₹61,545 crore.

As per data on ITC frauds unearthed by central and state GST officers, over the two years 2023-24 and 2024-25, a total of 42,140 fake firms were detected, which were involved in fraudulently generating ITC of over₹ 1.01 lakh crore. A total of ₹3,107 crore was recovered by way of blocking of ITC, and 316 arrests have been made.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumHDFC Bank

HDFC Bank deposit growth beats industry, mops up ₹49,300 crore in Q1

PremiumThe Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points, injecting liquidity of Rs 1.16 trillion into the banking system, is expected to reduce costs for banks and provide a much-needed boost to credit offt

Banking system liquidity surplus tops ₹4 trillion; strong VRRR demand

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

NBFC's micro loan stress increases in FY25, says RBI report

Rupee

Rupee bond rush set to ease as RBI signals limited scope for rate cuts

Premiummarkets, Sensex, nifty

Momentum funds may deliver high long-term returns for aggressive investors

Topics : GST group of ministers Goa ITC fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon