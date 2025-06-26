Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 'Appeals in DGGI-led multi-state cases must be filed where CAA is posted'

'Appeals in DGGI-led multi-state cases must be filed where CAA is posted'

The clarification resolves confusion in multi-state GST cases by stating appeals must be filed in the jurisdiction of the Common Adjudicating Authority's posting

Goods and Services Tax, GST

The new circular brings clarity by stating that all legal follow-up actions — including appeals, reviews and revisions — must be carried out within the jurisdiction of the Commissioner or Principal Commissioner under whom the CAA functions.

Monika Yadav Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that appeals against orders passed by Common Adjudicating Authorities (CAAs) in multi-state GST investigations by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) must be filed in the jurisdiction where the CAA is posted.
 
The clarification, issued through a circular dated 24 June, addresses a key procedural gap in the earlier December 2024 circular, which had designated CAAs for adjudicating show-cause notices issued by DGGI but did not specify where appeals, reviews or revisions of such orders should be filed.
 
“This had led to confusion in cases where investigations were conducted across multiple states. For example, if the DGGI investigated a company in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, and the CAA was posted in New Delhi, it was unclear whether the appeal should be filed in Maharashtra, West Bengal or Delhi,” said Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services.
   
The new circular brings clarity by stating that all legal follow-up actions — including appeals, reviews and revisions — must be carried out within the jurisdiction of the Commissioner or Principal Commissioner under whom the CAA functions. Appeals will lie with the Commissioner (Appeals) of the same jurisdiction, and the department’s representation will also come from that Commissionerate.
 
Further, the reviewing or revisional authority may seek inputs from the relevant DGGI formation before deciding on the order. The clarification is aimed at ensuring consistency and avoiding jurisdictional disputes in DGGI-led proceedings where a CAA has been appointed. Field officers have been instructed to issue trade notices to disseminate the circular, and any challenges in its implementation are to be reported to the Board.

More From This Section

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

Odisha to launch EV Policy 2.0 to target 50% BEV registrations by 2036

Premiumtelecom

Cosmic connection: D2D technology may redefine telecom rules in India

Premiumstartup funding, startups

Despite slowdown, India ranks third in global tech startup funding: Tracxn

Premiumqcom, quick commerce

Five minute dash: Quick commerce cos tap spatial tech to cut delivery times

copper

India plans global partnerships, investments to counter copper supply risk

Topics : legal services GST Customs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon