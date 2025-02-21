Friday, February 21, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / MobiKwik to acquire 3.39% in B2B infra platform Blostem for Rs 1.49 crore

MobiKwik to acquire 3.39% in B2B infra platform Blostem for Rs 1.49 crore

The aggregate shareholding of the Gurugram-based listed firm in the platform is expected to grow to 6.79 per cent after the deal

MobiKwik

MobiKwik(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm MobiKwik on Friday announced it will acquire a 3.39 per cent stake in business-to-business (B2B) banking infrastructure platform Blostem for ₹1.49 crore.
 
The aggregate shareholding of the Gurugram-based listed firm in the platform is expected to grow to 6.79 per cent after the deal.
 
MobiKwik had entered into a share subscription and shareholders’ agreement with Blostem in March. It agreed to invest ₹3 crore in two tranches as part of its investment to acquire equity in the B2B platform.
 
The first tranche of ₹1.5 crore was paid in March for 3.4 per cent of the fully diluted paid-up capital of Blostem.
 
 
Founded in 2021, Blostem specialises in fixed deposit (FD) aggregation as its core offering. The company has built partnerships with multiple banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). For the year-ended March 2024, the company posted a revenue of ₹ 30.76 lakh.

Also Read

MobiKwik

MobiKwik's Q3 FY25 loss widens to Rs 55.2 cr as expenses increase

MobiKwik

Mobikwik shares slip 5% after company posts net loss against profit YoY

IPO

Bajaj Housing, Waaree Energies, Mobikwik among 18 IPOs trading at new lows

MobiKwik

MobiKwik posts Rs 3.59 crore loss in Q2FY25, total income grows 42%

MobiKwik

Mobikwik share price soars 14% as firm narrows net loss to Rs 3.6 cr in Q2

 
MobiKwik rolled out an FD product on its mobile app, in partnership with financial services firms, in October last year.
 
It partnered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated Small Finance Banks and NBFCs such as Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finance, among others along with technology service provider Blostem.
 
MobiKwik reported a consolidated loss of ₹55.2 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), slipping after a profit of ₹5.27 crore the same time last year. Sequentially, the fintech company made a loss of ₹3.59 crore in Q2FY24.
 
Revenue from operations grew 17.7 per cent, from ₹228.93 crore in Q3FY24 to ₹269.47 crore in Q3FY25. However, it declined sequentially by 7.3 per cent. 
 

More From This Section

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India

RBI warns of excessive unsecured loans, euphoria over derivative products

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee rises 14 paise to 86.50 against US dollar during early trade

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI weighs some relief for New India Co-op Bank depositors: Report

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Net ECB borrowings up threefold to $15.6 billion in April-December 2024

Several public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

FinMin to meet heads of PSBs on Mar 4, to review financial performance

Topics : MobiKwik B2B startups Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon