Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Housing, Waaree Energies, Mobikwik among 18 IPOs trading at new lows

Bajaj Housing, Waaree Energies, Mobikwik among 18 IPOs trading at new lows

Thus far in the month of January 2025, the BSE IPO index has tanked 11 per cent, as against 2.6 per cent decline in the BSE Senex.

IPO

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Housing Finance, Waaree Energies, One Mobikwik Systems, DAM Capital Advisors, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Transrail Lighting and Unimech Aerospace & Manufacturing were among 18 recently listed stocks that were trading their respective lows since listing amid a sharp correction in equities.
 
ACME Solar Holdings, Carraro India, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Indo Farm Equipment, Krystal Integrated Services, Northern Arc Capital, Stanley Lifestyles, Suraksha Diagnostic and Unicommerce Esolutions were the others from the BSE IPO index to hit respective new lows on Friday. These stocks were down up to 5 per cent on the BSE.
 
At 01:15 PM; the BSE IPO index was down 1.4 per cent, as compared to 0.04 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the month of January 2025, the IPO index has tanked 11 per cent, as against 2.6 per cent decline in the benchmark index. The BSE IPO index had hit a record high of 17,281 on September 24, 2024, and quotes around 14,650 levels.
 
 
Among individual stocks, DAM Capital Advisors hit a new low of Rs 278, down 2 per cent in intra-day trade, thus falling below its issue price of Rs 283 per share. The market price of this stock broking & allied services company has declined 39 per cent from its post listing high of Rs 456.90, touched on debut day i.e. December 27, 2024.
 
The company is schedule to announce the December quarter (Q3FY25) results today i.e., January 24. 

Also Read

Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these companies

Dividend, Bonus issue: Wipro, BPCL, 29 others to trade ex-date next week

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Adani Power down 2% as Sri Lanka revokes power purchase pact with Group

Paytm

Paytm recovers 6% from day's lows after Co denies ED freeze on accounts

sona blw auto parts auto sector

Sona BLW Precision shares slide 6% in trade; here's what's dragging stock

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Nippon Life AMC shares slide 5% after profit drops 18% in Q3 results

 
DAM Capital is one of the leading merchant banks in India providing a wide range of financial solutions particularly in the areas of merchant banking (equity capital markets, mergers & acquisitions, private equity, structure financial advisory) and institutional equities (broking and research). The company has demonstrated a consistent improvement in market share, growing from 8.2 per cent in FY21 to 12.1 per cent in FY24 in terms of initial public offering (IPO) and qualified institutional placement (QIP) issuances.
 
The merchant banking and equity business is highly sensitive to economic downturns, interest rate hikes, and geopolitical tensions, which could reduce transaction volumes and investor confidence. Slow growth in major economies (e.g., the US, China, Eurozone) can affect export-driven businesses, impacting demand for advisory services, KRChoksey Shares and Securities said in the IPO note.
 
Shares of Waaree Energies hit a new low of Rs 2,266, down 3 per cent, declining 15 per cent in three days. The stock of solar equipment company has corrected 39 per cent from its post listing high of Rs 3,740.75 touched on November 6, 2024. However, currently, the stock still trades 51 per cent higher over its issue price of Rs 1,503. The company made its market debut on October 8, 2024.
 
Waaree Energies specialises in the manufacturing of solar modules and providing end-to-end solutions for solar power generation. The company offers a wide range of solar solutions, including photovoltaic (PV) modules, solar power plants, and energy storage systems, catering to residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
 
Analysts at Kotak Securities reckon that Indian solar companies are well-positioned for strong growth in domestic and US markets, aided by trade and non-trade barriers. Over the medium term, integrated Indian manufacturers and companies with local US manufacturing presence would continue to enjoy a competitive advantage over peers, resulting in superior profitability.
 
Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance were down 1 per cent at Rs 109, plunging 42 per cent from its post listing high of Rs 188.45 touched on September 18, 2024. The company made its stock market debut on September 16, 2024. At present levels, Bajaj Housing Finance trades over 56 per cent higher when compared to its issue price of Rs 70 per share.
 
In the prime housing space, Bajaj Housing Finance is currently the second largest, the fastest growing and a high-pedigree housing finance company (HFC) in India.
 
Going forward, the overall housing segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0-15.0 per cent from FY24 to FY27E. Indian governement has been pursuing various social welfare schemes and initiatives to enhance the flow of credit to the housing sector and increase home ownership in India.
 
However, the company’s portfolio is significantly exposed to real estate and any significant downturn or any adverse developments in the real estate sector may lead to an increase in impairment losses and adversely affect the business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition.
 
For the developer financing, loans are given based on the amount of inventory in a project which is provided as security by the developer. If any of the projects, which form part of the collateral for developer financing, are delayed for any reason, it may affect Bajaj Housing Finance’s ability to enforce its security, thereby effectively diminishing the value of such security.
 
If Bajaj Housing Finance is unable to control the level of Gross Non-Performing Assets/Stage 3 Assets in its portfolio effectively or if it is unable to maintain adequate provisioning coverage or if there is any change in regulatorily-mandated provisioning requirements, its financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected, highlighted various brokerages in the IPO note.
 

More From This Section

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 100 pts, Nifty tests 23,150 amid volatile trade; broader mkts down 2%

PremiumHindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc shares up 13% in two weeks, rally likely to continue

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Exicom Tele-Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit on Jan 24

Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors rallies 5% in 3 days on healthy outlook; outperforms market

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

V2 Retail shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting 118% rise in profit YoY

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Waaree Energies MobiKwik IPOs NSE listing BSE IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon