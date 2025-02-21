Friday, February 21, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee rises 14 paise to 86.50 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee rises 14 paise to 86.50 against US dollar during early trade

Forex traders said rupee is expected to trade with a slight negative bias on weak domestic equities and foreign fund outflows

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.50 against the greenback, up 14 paise from its previous close. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 86.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, fuelled by the broad weakening of the US dollar, which faced downward pressure from lackluster economic data.

Forex traders said rupee is expected to trade with a slight negative bias on weak domestic equities and foreign fund outflows. However, overall weakness in crude oil prices may cushion sharp downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.50 against the greenback, up 14 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 34 paise to close at 86.64 against the US dollar.

 

"The dollar's weakness created a favourable environment for the Indian rupee," CR Forex Advisors MD - Amit Pabari said, adding that "India's robust real yield of 2.39 per cent attracted capital, supported by the Reserve Bank of India's proactive interventions".

Investors will await cues from the minutes of the RBI's monetary policy meeting, that is expected to provide further insights into economic trends and could influence the rupee's trajectory in the coming days, Pabari added.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent higher at 106.41.

"The US dollar index saw a decline below key 106.50 mark as recent economic indicators pointed to a slowdown in the US economy. With the Philadelphia Manufacturing Index a key gauge of manufacturing activity, plummeted from 44.3 to 18.1 in February, signalling a sharp contraction in the sector," Pabari said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.03 per cent to USD 76.46 per barrel in futures trade.

"The USD/INR pair is expected to face a strong resistance at 86.80 while 86.50 is acting as a critical support zone, A breach below 86.50 could open up path for 85.80-86.00 levels," he added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 281.79 points, or 0.37 per cent, lower at 75,454.17 points, while the Nifty was down 96.75 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 22,816.40 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,311.55 crore on net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, Moody's Analytics on Thursday said India's growth will slow to 6.4 per cent in 2025, from 6.6 per cent in 2024, as new US tariffs and softening global demand weigh on exports.

In its report titled 'Asia-Pacific Outlook: Chaos Ahead', Moody's Analytics said growth across the Asia-Pacific economy will slow in 2025 as trade tensions, policy shifts, and uneven recoveries knock the region's fortunes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

