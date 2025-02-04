Business Standard

Mobikwik shares slip 5% after company posts net loss against profit YoY

Mobikwik shares slip 5% after company posts net loss against profit YoY

The company reported a consolidated net loss to Rs 55.28 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 5.27 crore a year ago

MobiKwik

MobiKwik(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mobikwik shares slumped 3.2 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intraday low at Rs 385.65 per share on BSE. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company posted its Q3 results.
 
Around 1:11 PM, Mobikwik share price was down 1.49 per cent at Rs 400.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.17 per cent at 78,091.81. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 3,109.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 698.3 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 366.85 per share. 
 
The company released its Q3 results on Tuesday during market hours. The company reported a consolidated net loss to Rs 55.28 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 5.27 crore a year ago. Mobikwik's revenue for the quarter under review rose 17.7 per cent at Rs 269.47 crore as compared to Rs 228.93 crore a year ago.  
 
 
In the previous quarter (Q2), the fintech firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25). The Gurugram-based company’s total income rose 42 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 293.66 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 206.83 crore in Q2FY24. 

Shares of One Mobikwik Systems made a stellar debut on bourses on December 18, 2024, with a 58.51 per cent premium over the IPO allotment price of Rs 279 on BSE at Rs 442.25 apiece.  
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Mobikwik shares were listed at Rs 440, reflecting a premium of 57.7 per cent per share against the issue price. Currently, the stock trading at Rs 572.85 per share has gained over 120 per cent from its issue price.  
 

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

