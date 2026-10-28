Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Nasscom seeks more time to implement revised GST on delivery services

Nasscom seeks more time to implement revised GST on delivery services

Industry body Nasscom has urged the Finance Ministry to defer revised GST rules for e-commerce delivery services until January 1, 2027, citing technology, accounting and compliance challenges.

Delivery partner

Nasscom has urged the government to defer revised GST rules for e-commerce delivery services until January 1, 2027, citing technology, accounting and compliance challenges. | Photo: Ecom express

Our Bureau Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasscom submitted a representation to the Ministry of Finance on 28 October 2026, seeking an adequate transition period for implementing the revised GST treatment of delivery services facilitated through electronic commerce operators (ECOs), as recommended by the 57th GST Council. Nasscom has asked the government to defer this until January 1, 2027.
 
The GST Council has recommended changes to the taxation of delivery services associated with goods ordered through e-commerce platforms. These include a 5 per cent GST rate without input tax credit (ITC) for specified delivery services and bringing certain services within the tax liability framework applicable to ECOs under Section 9(5) of the CGST Act.
 
 
“While these changes aim to bring greater consistency to GST treatment, their implementation would require significant adjustments across the e-commerce and logistics ecosystem,” said a statement from Nasscom.
 
E-commerce businesses process large volumes of transactions through interconnected technology and accounting systems. The revised framework would require changes to ERP configurations, invoicing, tax calculations, ITC treatment and GST compliance processes, Nasscom explained in a letter.
 Nasscom has also urged the government to engage with ECOs, logistics providers and other affected stakeholders to address implementation challenges, clarify requirements and facilitate a coordinated transition.

More From This Section

Money, cash, coins

Govt hikes DA, DR to 63% from 60%, benefiting 11.75 million people

Money, cash, coins

Cabinet approves 3% DA, DR hike for central govt staff, pensioners

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Govt collects ₹3.25 trn in taxes in lieu of ₹19,000 cr mobile PLI: Vaishnaw

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 4 paise to 95.03 against US dollar during early trade

rupee, Indian rupee, currency

Bank liquidity surplus plunges to ₹46,200 crore amid RBI's rupee defence

Topics : Nasscom GST Act E commerce firm logistics sector

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferCabinet approves 3% DA hikeGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 7:11 PM IST