NBFCs to face funding woes, may hit growth, says India Ratings

The public sector banks, which have been active in providing funds to NBFCs, are reaching the internal exposure limit. Some of the key lenders to finance companies include SBI, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda.

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), including housing finance firms, in India would face increased funding challenges in FY24, impacting their growth aspirations, according to India Ratings (Indi-Ra).