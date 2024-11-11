Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Net direct tax collection rises 15.4% to Rs 12.1 trn in April-Nov

Net direct tax collection rises 15.4% to Rs 12.1 trn in April-Nov

Direct taxes, which include corporate and personal tax, grew over 21 per cent to Rs 15 trillion on a gross basis

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

The Indian government's net direct tax collection grew 15.4 per cent year on year to Rs 12.1 trillion ($143 billion) during the period April 1-Nov. 10, according to a statement.

Direct taxes, which include corporate and personal tax, grew over 21 per cent to Rs 15 trillion on a gross basis during the period, the statement issued by the income tax department said.

The government said it had issued tax refunds of Rs 2.9 trillion.

 

Topics : Direct Tax Direct tax collection rises Net direct tax collections

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

