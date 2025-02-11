Business Standard

Net direct tax kitty swells 14.7% to Rs 17.78 trillion till Feb 10

Net corporate tax collection rose more than 6 per cent to over Rs 7.78 trillion between April 1, 2024, and February 10, 2025. | ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Net direct tax collection grew 14.69 per cent to over Rs 17.78 trillion so far this fiscal, government data showed on Tuesday.

As per the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), mop up from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, grew 21 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 9.48 trillion.

Net corporate tax collection rose more than 6 per cent to over Rs 7.78 trillion between April 1, 2024, and February 10, 2025.

Net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) jumped 65 per cent to Rs 49,201 crore so far this fiscal.

Refunds worth more than Rs 4.10 trillion were issued during the period, a 42.63 per cent increase against the year-ago period.

 

Gross direct tax mop up till February 10 grew 19.06 per cent to more than Rs 21.88 trillion.

In the revised estimates (RE) for the current fiscal, the government has pegged income tax collections at Rs 12.57 trillion, up from the budget estimate of Rs 11.87 trillion.

The collection from STT is pegged at Rs 55,000 crore in this fiscal in RE, higher than the budget estimate (BE) of Rs 37,000 crore.

Corporate tax collection target was revised lower at Rs 9.80 trillion, down from the budget target of Rs 10.20 trillion.

In total, the RE pegs direct tax collections at Rs 22.37 trillion, higher from Rs 22.07 trillion in BE.

