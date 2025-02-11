Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee appreciates 61 paise to 86.84 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 61 paise to 86.84 against US dollar in early trade

The sharp depreciation in the rupee was driven primarily by the threats of reciprocal tariffs and additional protectionist measures that have strained global supply chains

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Meanwhile, the US dollar index surged to 108.40, driven by escalating trade tensions following the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on aluminium and steel | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee gained 61 paise to 86.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, after nearing closer to 88-level on Monday, amid high volatility as heightened trade war fears have created widespread economic uncertainty, significantly impacting global currency markets.

The sharp depreciation in the rupee was driven primarily by the threats of reciprocal tariffs and additional protectionist measures that have strained global supply chains, deepening concerns over prolonged economic disruption, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.45 against the greenback, then touched 86.84 against the American currency in morning trade, registering a rise of 61 paise from its previous close.

 

On Monday, the rupee plunged 45 paise and moved closer to the 88 per US dollar level, weighed down by the strength of the American currency tariff concerns, but eventually settled at 87.45, up 5 paise, following RBI intervention.

"As USD/INR neared 88, the RBI intervened, leveraging its $630 billion reserves and 10-month import cover. It sold $23 billion to curb volatility, stabilising the rupee and reinforcing market confidence," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Also Read

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee hits record low of 87.95 against US dollar in early trade today

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

US tariffs' scare push rupee to record low, RBI steps in to cap losses

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee recovers 16 paise from all-time low level to 87.43 against dollar

The reconstituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the “status quo” for the 10th consecutive policy review, said all the 10 respondents polled by Business Standard ahead of the pan

Markets Today: RBI MPC outcome; FIIs; M&M, ITC Q3; Chamunda IPO allotment

PremiumHedging, cost cut: India Inc takes cover as rupee plunges against dollar

Hedging, cost cut: India Inc takes cover as rupee plunges against dollar

Pabari further noted that the rupee is expected to trade at elevated levels 87.95-88.20 in the near term, with 87.20-87.40 acting as a key support level. "A close below 87.00 level will be the first indication of a trend reversal," he said.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index surged to 108.40, driven by escalating trade tensions following the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on aluminium and steel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent higher at 108.44.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.25 per cent to $76.06 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 199.89 points, or 0.26 per cent, lower at 77,111.91 points, while the Nifty was down 73.10 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 23,308.50 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,463.72 crore in the capital markets on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A dedicated unit of tax sleuths tracking cases of evasion in the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era may cease to exist from financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

GST evasion of Rs 1.88 trn detected by CGST officers during April-Dec 2024

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to buy Rs 40,000 crore govt securities via OMO auction on Thursday

Rupee vs $

Reserve Bank of India pulls back rupee from the brink of 88 against dollar

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Indian companies filed ECB intent worth $9.54 billion in December 2024

loans, debt

Centre releases Rs 1.11 trillion interest-free loans to states in Apr-Jan

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 DateSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon