FAR securities attract Rs 75k cr foreign inflows since JP Morgan inclusion

Government securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) have seen a net inflow of Rs 4,530 crore in February so far, as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their positions in anticipation of softening yields driven by the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee.
Foreign investors had net bought Rs 14,430 crore worth of FAR securities in January.
After the official inclusion of domestic securities in Bloomberg Index Services’ Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index starting January 31, bonds designated under the FAR route received an inflow of Rs 9,000 crore in a single day.
The domestic rate-setting panel cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent on Friday. However, the debt segment witnessed a net outflow worth Rs 2,658 crore in January.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.70 per cent on Tuesday, against the previous close of 6.69 per cent.
“The inflows in the FAR segment were driven by expectations of a rate cut. A 50 basis points rate cut is already factored in, which means an additional 25 basis points rate cut in April,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “Additionally, the open market operation (OMO) auctions by the RBI are positive for the bond market,” he added.
The RBI has been conducting OMO purchases to infuse liquidity into the banking system. The net liquidity was in a deficit of Rs 1.96 trillion on Monday, according to the latest data from the RBI.
Since the official inclusion of domestic government bonds in the JP Morgan indices on June 28 of the current year, FAR securities have received a net total of around Rs 75,352 crore worth of inflows so far.
JP Morgan Chase, the largest US commercial bank, had announced the inclusion of Indian government bonds (IGBs) in its benchmark Emerging Market Index Global Diversified (GBI-EM GD) index.
FPIs have been particularly active in the belly of the curve (7–14-year bonds) as the financial year approaches its close, seeking attractive yields in this segment. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been scheduling these bonds for OMO purchases, further supporting demand.
Notably, the 10-year government security is set for its final auction of the financial year this Friday.
“The belly of the curve is very much in demand because the market expects an additional buyer in the market, that is the RBI,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “The supply for 10-year bonds will also be the last this Friday in the current financial year, which is also driving demand,” he added.
Only Indian government bonds issued by the Reserve Bank of India under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) are included in the JP Morgan index. All FAR-designated government bonds maturing after December 31, 2026, are eligible. India's weight, post-inclusion, is expected to reach the maximum threshold of 10 per cent in the GBI-EM Global Diversified and approximately 8.7 per cent in the GBI-EM Global Index.