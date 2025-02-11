Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / SFBs' Q3 profits erode due to interest cost pressures, uptick in slippages

SFBs' Q3 profits erode due to interest cost pressures, uptick in slippages

Bad loans grow sequentially and annually

Listed small finance banks (SFBs) posted a decline in net profit by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,300 crore during the first quarter of FY25 as provisions and contingencies more than doubled Y-o-Y to Rs 1,277 crore. Sequentially, the decl

Representative Picture

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pressure on interest income and a sharp rise in provisions for stressed loans severely dented the bottom line of small finance banks (SFBs) in the third quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25).
 
According to Capitaline data, the net profit of seven SFBs declined by 44.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 670 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 1,210 crore a year ago. The net profits were also down 16.5 per cent sequentially from Rs 803 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25).
 
Provisions and contingencies, predominantly for stressed loans, grew by a whopping 149 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,587 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 637 crore in Q3FY24.
 
 
Manushree Saggar, sector head - financial sector ratings, ICRA, said profitability has been hit on two counts. First, there is pressure on net interest income and margin. There is limited potential for any improvement in the yield on advances, and competition for liabilities is increasing the cost of funds. Second, increasing delinquencies are pushing the credit cost. Profitability is also expected to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter (ending March 2025), she added.
 
Net interest income (NII), which is interest earned minus interest costs, expanded by 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,183 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 4,449 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, however, the NII shrank by 1.4 per cent from Rs 5,256 crore in Q2FY25.

Also Read

PremiumPhotos: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

SFBs ready with systems, governance to become universal banks: MDs & CEOs

PremiumSarvjit Singh Samra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Capital Small Finance Bank

May consider applying for universal bank licence in 2 years: Sarvjit Samra

Fixed Deposit

Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers 9.30% interest to senior citizens on FD

India's decade-old fintech sector is putting artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of its work, using the technology for purposes as varied as credit assessment and understanding complex data.

Small Finance Banks' bottom-line to take hit on rising fund, credit costs

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank to acquire up to 9.5% in Kotak Mahindra and AU, Capital SFBs

 
Interest earned grew by 23 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,167 crore in Q3FY25, and sequentially NII was up 2 per cent from Rs 9,972 crore in Q2FY25. The pace of rise in interest cost was higher at 30.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,984 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 3,814 crore in Q3FY24, and sequentially, it was up 5.7 per cent from Rs 4,716 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Other income, covering fees, commissions, and treasury operations, grew by 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,376 crore in Q3FY25. However, sequentially it declined by 3.7 per cent from Rs 1,429 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Provisions and contingencies grew by a staggering 149 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,587 crore in Q3FY25, and sequentially, they grew by 7.7 per cent from Rs 1,474 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), in absolute terms, grew by 63.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,962 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 4,254 crore a year ago, and sequentially, they were up by 13.1 per cent from Rs 6,157 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.
 
The unsecured loan book continues to be a pain point with higher delinquencies. It covers microfinance loans and personal loans, Saggar said.
 
Net NPAs, or loans that need to be provided for, grew by 66.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,564 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 from Rs 1,542 crore a year ago. Sequentially, they were up 20.5 per cent from Rs 2,129 crore in Q2FY25.

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee appreciates 61 paise to 86.84 against US dollar in early trade

A dedicated unit of tax sleuths tracking cases of evasion in the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era may cease to exist from financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

GST evasion of Rs 1.88 trn detected by CGST officers during April-Dec 2024

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to buy Rs 40,000 crore govt securities via OMO auction on Thursday

Rupee vs $

Reserve Bank of India pulls back rupee from the brink of 88 against dollar

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Indian companies filed ECB intent worth $9.54 billion in December 2024

Topics : Small Finance Banks Q3 results loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon