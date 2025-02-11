SFBs' Q3 profits erode due to interest cost pressures, uptick in slippages

The pressure on interest income and a sharp rise in provisions for stressed loans severely dented the bottom line of small finance banks (SFBs) in the third quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25).
According to Capitaline data, the net profit of seven SFBs declined by 44.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 670 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 1,210 crore a year ago. The net profits were also down 16.5 per cent sequentially from Rs 803 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25).
Provisions and contingencies, predominantly for stressed loans, grew by a whopping 149 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,587 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 637 crore in Q3FY24.
Manushree Saggar, sector head - financial sector ratings, ICRA, said profitability has been hit on two counts. First, there is pressure on net interest income and margin. There is limited potential for any improvement in the yield on advances, and competition for liabilities is increasing the cost of funds. Second, increasing delinquencies are pushing the credit cost. Profitability is also expected to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter (ending March 2025), she added.
Net interest income (NII), which is interest earned minus interest costs, expanded by 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,183 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 4,449 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, however, the NII shrank by 1.4 per cent from Rs 5,256 crore in Q2FY25.
Also Read
Interest earned grew by 23 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,167 crore in Q3FY25, and sequentially NII was up 2 per cent from Rs 9,972 crore in Q2FY25. The pace of rise in interest cost was higher at 30.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,984 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 3,814 crore in Q3FY24, and sequentially, it was up 5.7 per cent from Rs 4,716 crore in Q2FY25.
Other income, covering fees, commissions, and treasury operations, grew by 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,376 crore in Q3FY25. However, sequentially it declined by 3.7 per cent from Rs 1,429 crore in Q2FY25.
Provisions and contingencies grew by a staggering 149 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,587 crore in Q3FY25, and sequentially, they grew by 7.7 per cent from Rs 1,474 crore in Q2FY25.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), in absolute terms, grew by 63.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,962 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 4,254 crore a year ago, and sequentially, they were up by 13.1 per cent from Rs 6,157 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.
The unsecured loan book continues to be a pain point with higher delinquencies. It covers microfinance loans and personal loans, Saggar said.
Net NPAs, or loans that need to be provided for, grew by 66.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,564 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 from Rs 1,542 crore a year ago. Sequentially, they were up 20.5 per cent from Rs 2,129 crore in Q2FY25.