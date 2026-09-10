NPCI launches two new agentic AI platforms: Key features explained

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday launched two agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, AiNxt and Agentic Orchestration & Messaging (AtOM), at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai.

The platforms are designed to use AI to automate enterprise workflows and processes across India’s digital payments ecosystem, reported CNBC TV18. The launches come as NPCI increasingly explores AI and other emerging technologies to strengthen the country’s digital payments ecosystem. NPCI operates several of India’s retail payment systems, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay and FASTag.

While AiNxt is positioned as an enterprise-grade platform for building and deploying AI agents, AtOM is focused on automating integration, change management, partner onboarding and certification processes across payment ecosystems.

What is AiNxt and how does it work?

AiNxt is an enterprise-focused agentic AI platform that enables organisations and individuals to create and deploy AI agents. NPCI said the platform follows a bring-your-own-model (BYOM) approach, allowing users to use different AI models for their applications.

The AiNxt suite comprises AiNxt OS, AiNxt Code, AiNxt CLI and AiNxt Enterprise. These tools are designed to support developers in building, testing and deploying AI applications through development environments and command-line interfaces. The platform also offers no-code, low-code and developer-oriented options for creating and customising AI agents, according to NPCI.

How will AtOM automate payments ecosystem work?

The second platform, Agentic Orchestration & Messaging (AtOM), focuses on agent-to-agent orchestration and has a more specific application within the payments ecosystem. NPCI said AtOM can manage processes including system integration, change management, partner onboarding, testing and certification through a single workflow.

The platform is initially intended to support ecosystems such as UPI, where changes often need to be implemented and certified across multiple banks and payment service providers (PSPs). According to NPCI, AtOM is designed to reduce the manual work involved in testing and certification while improving coordination between ecosystem participants.

The platform is expected to help banks and PSPs roll out UPI feature changes faster by reducing manual work, streamlining testing and certification, and improving coordination between participants in the ecosystem. AtOM also uses machine-readable and digitally signed interactions, which NPCI said can support compliance and audit requirements. Its architecture is based on JSON-RPC 2.0 and could potentially be extended to other NPCI products and payment systems.