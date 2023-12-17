Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Number of GST return filers up 65% to 11.3 mn in 5 years: Finance ministry

Also, the number of active taxpayers registered under GST increased from 10.6 million as of April 2018, to 14 million

GST

"Simplification in Rules and Procedure in GST has resulted in increase in return filing percentage by eligible taxpayers," the ministry said in a post on X.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of GST return filers rose about 65 per cent to 11.3 million in 5 years till April 2023 as compliance by taxpayers improved, the finance ministry said on Sunday.
Also, the number of active taxpayers registered under GST increased from 10.6 million as of April 2018, to 14 million.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per data shared by the ministry, 90 per cent of eligible taxpayers are filing GSTR-3B returns by the end of the filing month in current fiscal year, up from 68 per cent in 2017-18, the first year of GST rollout.
"Simplification in Rules and Procedure in GST has resulted in increase in return filing percentage by eligible taxpayers," the ministry said in a post on X.
A nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1, 2017. It subsumed over a dozen local taxes like excise, service tax and VAT.
The number of GSTR-3B filers increased from 7.24 million in April 2018, to 11.3 million  as of April 2023.
GSTR-3B is the monthly return form for filing outward supplies details and tax payment.
"With effective policy and systemic changes in GST, the compliance level in GST return filing has improved over the years," the ministry said in another post on X.
Increase in return filing across the years indicates improvement in compliance level, the ministry added.
Monthly collection from GST came in at Rs 1.68 trillion in November. It is for the sixth time that gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark in current fiscal.
The Goods and Services Tax collection has been showing an upward trend on an annual basis since its rollout on July 1, 2017, and the average gross monthly mop-up in the current fiscal so far is Rs 1.66 trillion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the Lok Sabha earlier this month.
The collection had touched a record Rs 1.87  in April.

Also Read

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Average time taken for issuing I-T refunds reduced to 10 days in FY24: CBDT

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

10 things taxpayers should keep in mind before filing income tax return

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

India's foreign reserves jump to a five-month high of $607 billion

Dry powder decoded: What it means to investors and the financial ecosystem

Banking scion Vishal Kampani eyes hiring push to meet dealmaking boom

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy raises Rs 1,500 crore through QIIs

Reserve Bank of India to conduct 7-day variable rate repo auction on Friday

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GST returns Finance Ministry goods and service tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon