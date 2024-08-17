Business Standard
Open to exploring more ways to increase collaboration with IMF: FM

Open to exploring more ways to increase collaboration with IMF: FM

During the meeting, Gopinath congratulated the Finance Minister on policy continuity in the fiscal consolidation path being followed by the Government of India

Gita Gopinath with Nirmala Sitharaman

The First Deputy Managing Director of IMF, Gita Gopinath, called on the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi, on August 17. (Photo: @FinMinIndia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 3:50 PM IST



India is open to exploring more ways to increase its collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during a meeting with IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath on Saturday.
During the meeting, Gopinath congratulated the Finance Minister on policy continuity in the fiscal consolidation path being followed by the Government of India.
 
"FM Smt. @nsitharaman stated that India deeply values its relationship and continuous engagement with IMF; and looking ahead, the Government of India is open to exploring more ways to increase India's collaboration with the IMF," the finance ministry said in a post on X.
Besides acknowledging the vibrancy of the Indian economy, Gopinath appreciated the strength of India's relationship with IMF - valuable to both India, IMF, and to the world at large.
Topics : Finance minister IMF

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

