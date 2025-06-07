Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / GST returns to become time-barred after 3 years starting July tax period

GST returns to become time-barred after 3 years starting July tax period

GST outward supply returns, besides returns related to payment of the liability, annual returns and tax collected at source will become time-barred

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Earlier in October, the GST Network (GSTN) alerted taxpayers that the said provision of tax barring would be implemented in early 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GST Network on Saturday said beginning the July tax period, GST taxpayers will not be able to file monthly and annual GST returns after three years of the original filing due date.

The July 2025 tax period means taxpayers will file monthly returns in August this year.

In an advisory, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) said taxpayers will not be able to file GSTR-1, GSTR 3B, GSTR-4, GSTR-5, GSTR-5A, GSTR-6, GSTR 7, GSTR 8 and GSTR 9 on expiry of three years from the filing due date. The amendments to Goods and Services Tax (GST) law with regard to time barring were effected through the Finance Act, 2023.

 

Thus, GST outward supply returns, besides returns related to payment of the liability, annual returns and tax collected at source will become time-barred.

"The returns will be barred for filing after expiry of three years. The said restriction will be implemented on the GST portal from the July 2025 Tax period," the GSTN advisory said.

Also Read

Arvind Panagariya, Arvind

Over 22 Indian states demand 50% share in central tax revenue allocation

GST

Gross GST collections rise 16.4% to over Rs 2.01 trn in May: Govt data

PremiumGoods and Services Tax, GST

GST Council to take up rate rationalisation issue in next meeting

PremiumDFS secretary M Nagaraju

Hike Motor TP rates, cut GST on health premiums: Non-life insurers to govt

Online gaming firms oppose retrospective 28% GST, not the levy itself

Online gaming firms oppose retrospective 28% GST, not the levy itself

It advised taxpayers to reconcile their records and file their GST returns as soon as possible if not filed till now.

Earlier in October, the GST Network (GSTN) alerted taxpayers that the said provision of tax barring would be implemented in early 2025.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said that while this step enhances system discipline and curtails prolonged non-compliance, it may severely impact taxpayers who, due to litigation, system issues, or genuine oversight, have pending filings.

"The absence of a redressal mechanism for exceptional cases could lead to permanent denial of Input Tax Credit and financial setbacks," Mohan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Monetary policy: RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps, reverses stance to 'neutral'

monetary policy, rbi, RBI bond forwards 2025, RBI interest rate derivatives, bond forwards in India, SDL bond forwards demand, RBI policy on bond derivatives

Bond market sees highest volatility in 3 years on RBI policy surprises

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Lower net FDI due to repatriation signals mature market, says RBI governor

PremiumReserve Bank of India, cash reserve ratio, CRR, RBI MPC Meeting, RBI

CRR at 3% seen as new normal, RBI says it's sufficient for liquidity

gold loan

Monetary policy review: LTV ratio upped for gold-backed loans up to ₹5L

Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST GST filing GST returns GST return filing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon