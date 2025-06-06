Friday, June 06, 2025 | 09:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bond market sees highest volatility in 3 years on RBI policy surprises

Bond market sees highest volatility in 3 years on RBI policy surprises

Bond yields swung sharply after RBI's 50 bps rate cut, neutral stance, and CRR changes surprised investors, marking the most volatile day in nearly three years

monetary policy, rbi, RBI bond forwards 2025, RBI interest rate derivatives, bond forwards in India, SDL bond forwards demand, RBI policy on bond derivatives

The yield on three- and five-year government bonds settled 5 basis points lower at 5.66 per cent and 5.83 per cent, respectively

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The bond market exhibited immense volatility on Friday, the highest in almost three years since August 2022, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting outcome announcement, as multiple surprises caught the market off guard, said dealers.
 
The MPC decided to cut the policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps), as compared to a consensus of 25 bps. The stance of the policy was changed to “Neutral”, yet another surprise, as it was changed from “Neutral” to “Accommodative” in the previous meeting. Furthermore, banks’ CRR (cash reserve ratio) requirement was reduced by 100 bps in a staggered manner.
 
 
The benchmark yield moved by 15 bps during the trade on Friday, which was the highest since August 5, 2022, when the yield had moved by 21 bps within a day.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell by 12 bps in the initial hour after the 50-bp rate cut, against the expectation of a 25-bp cut. The 10-year bond later reversed some gains after the change of stance to “Neutral”. The benchmark bond gave up all gains by the end of the trade to settle at 6.29 per cent, 4 bps higher, against the previous close of 6.25 per cent.  ALSO READ: 5 key takeaways from RBI MPC June meet: Rate cut, CRR, inflation and more 
“Initially, the unexpected 50-bp rate cut led bonds to rally. But the surprise reversal of the policy stance from ‘Accommodative’ to ‘Neutral’ caught markets off guard, prompting a pullback. With multiple surprises — both positive and negative — markets saw volatility. The CRR cut gave another boost, but as all policy moves were delivered upfront and there were no signals of further action from the RBI, participants began offloading positions,” said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice-president at PNB Gilts.

Also Read

Nir Kaissar

Bond markets are returning to normal but other fiscal numbers are a concern

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Shorter Indian bonds set to gain further on RBI's record dividend payout

Premiumbonds

Bond market sees more OMO buys after RBI's surplus transfer falls short

PremiumPower Finance Corporation (Photo: BankTrack)

Power Finance Corporation shelves bond issuance plan amid lacklustre demand

treasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

RBI to infuse Rs 1.25 trillion worth of liquidity via bond purchases

 
The short end, particularly up to the five-year segment, performed the best across both SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) and non-SLR (corporate bond) categories, mainly due to lower funding costs. These instruments are typically bought for interest income rather than capital gains.
 
The yield on three-year and five-year government bonds settled 5 bps lower at 5.66 per cent and 5.83 per cent, respectively.
 
Meanwhile, the longer end — especially bonds with seven- and 10-year maturities — saw some selling pressure. This led to a steepening of the yield curve, which had previously been inverted at the shorter end. Market participants said that some further steepening is likely.
 
“The rate cut cycle is likely near the end, with most 25 bps of cuts left in the magazine. Further, the broader outlook remains sensitive to currency volatility and the RBI’s operations. Given the higher risk premium, credit spreads, especially for AA-rated and below bonds, may widen slightly compared to last year, as investors demand higher risk premia,” said SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) in a note.
 
The bond market, which had been rallying in a one-way trend for the past two-three months, is now expected to consolidate and establish a new trading range between 6.12 per cent and 6.28 per cent, dealers said. Barring any major global triggers, this range could persist over the coming months.
 
Market participants also noted that movements in US Treasury yields are unlikely to have a significant impact unless they breach key levels — above 4.60 per cent or below 4.30 per cent. Within the 4.35 per cent-4.60 per cent range, any effect on the domestic bond market is expected to be limited to minor fluctuations of 1-2 bps.
 

More From This Section

gold loan

RBI raises loan-to-value ratio to 85% for gold loans up to Rs 2.5 lakh

RBI

RBI rejects Annapurna Finance's application for setting up universal bank

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Lower net FDI due to repatriation signals mature market, says RBI governor

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

MFI stress to remain steady in coming quarters: RBI's DG Swaminathan

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI rejects Annapurna Finance's application to set up universal bank

Topics : bond market RBI Policy Interest rate cut MPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon