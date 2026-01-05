PRB holds first meeting, reviews domestic and global payment systems

Additionally, the draft Payments Vision 2028 was presented at the meeting, where members offered strategic guidance to support the continued development of India’s payments ecosystem, the RBI said in a release.

“The board was also briefed on the major findings of the RBI’s recently conducted Survey on Digital Payments,” the central bank said.

The meeting was attended by S Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Nagaraju Maddirala, secretary, Department of Financial Services; Aruna Sundararajan, IAS (retd.); T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor; and Vivek Deep, executive director.

In a major overhaul of the payments ecosystem, the PRB was constituted, replacing the RBI’s Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS).

The PRB includes the secretary, Department of Financial Services; the secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY); and retired IAS officer Aruna Sundararajan as its three external members nominated by the government. The RBI governor is the chairperson of the board, and the PRB also includes the central bank’s deputy governor and executive director in charge of payment and settlement systems as members.

Additionally, the principal legal adviser of the RBI will be a permanent invitee to the meetings of the PRB.

In a notification issued in May, the government said that the PRB will replace the BPSS of the RBI. The BPSS was a committee of the central board of the RBI that exercised powers on its behalf to regulate and supervise the payment and settlement systems in the country.

The new regulatory entity, the PRB, will be assisted by the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS), a department within the RBI.

Additionally, the PRB may invite persons with experience in the fields of payment and settlement systems, information technology, law, and other areas to attend its meetings either as permanent or ad hoc invitees.