Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Punjab and Sind Bank plans to raise Rs 2,000 cr via QIP likely in H2 FY25

The fundraising can be concluded in the second quarter or third quarter, depending on market conditions

Punjab & Sind Bank

The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.10 per cent at the end of March 2024 | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore in the second half of this fiscal via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to fund business growth.
"The board has already given approval, and merchant bankers should be on-boarded by August," Punjab & Sind Bank managing director and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The fundraising can be concluded in the second quarter or third quarter, depending on market conditions.
The QIP would help improve the Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank, he said.
The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.10 per cent at the end of March 2024.
Besides, it would help bring down the government's holding in the bank.
The government of India holds a 98.25 per cent stake in Punjab & Sind Bank.
Asked about the loan growth outlook for the current financial year, Saha said the bank expects asset book to grow by 12-14 per cent, and in this, retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) should witness a growth of 15-18 per cent.
On the deposit side, he said the bank anticipates liabilities to grow between 8 and 10 per cent during the ongoing financial year.
Saha said the bank has taken several customer-centric initiatives to improve satisfaction levels.

More From This Section

Indian economy, Economy

Economy poised for potentially stable high growth phase: RBI's MPC member

Rupee, Rs

'India Inc can cut paperwork to raise overseas funds with good FATF rating'

NPA, banks, RBI, loan, bank loans

Banks' gross NPA ratio falls below 3%, a first since 2012: RBI report

NBFC

How NBFCs are back in the reckoning

NBFC

Tech to risk perception: Co-lending model battles 'multiple issues'

As part of this initiative, the bank is in the process of transforming 50 identified branches into model or smart branches.
Saha said the lender has also introduced a PSB Pink debit card powered by RuPay for women with a host of benefits.
The bank also started demat services through wealth-tech partner Fisdom, which allows its customers to make investments in the equity market and purchase mutual funds.
The bank also launched a series of customer-centric digital offerings through its omnichannel PSB UNiC App designed to ensure secure and hassle-free banking services.
Some of the offerings include opening savings accounts through video KYC, Bulk NEFT/RTGS, access to free CIC credit score and UNiC App registration through Aadhaar OTP.
These new product initiatives, he said, are a testament to the bank's dedication to making a positive societal impact and creating a more sustainable future for all.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Eicher Motors, motorcycle ,Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield bikes,

Eicher Motors, BoI, Piramal Pharma among seven stocks to track on May 13

Q4

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 results: Net profit slumps 70% to Rs 139 crore

Memorandum of Understanding signed between Warehousing Development Regulatory Authority and Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank, WDRA agreement to offer low-interest loans for farmers

banks

Punjab & Sind Bank Q3 results: Net profit drops 69% to Rs 114 crore

RBI

RBI imposes Rs 2.49 crore penalty on 3 banks including Punjab & Sind

Topics : Punjab & Sind Bank QIP fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon