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Home / Finance / News / RBI absorbs ₹2.9 trillion via two VRRR auctions amid surplus liquidity

RBI absorbs ₹2.9 trillion via two VRRR auctions amid surplus liquidity

The RBI, since last month, has been conducting various VRRR auctions in order to absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system and align the overnight money market rates to the repo rate

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around ₹9.85 trillion as on September 15 (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday absorbed ₹2.90 trillion through two variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions from the banking system amid a huge surplus.

In the first auction, the central bank received bids worth ₹3,17,088 crore for a notified amount of ₹2.50 trillion. However, it accepted only ₹2,50,025 crore at a cut-off and weighted average rate of 5.24 per cent.

The central bank received a tepid response in the second auction with bids worth ₹40,302 crore for a notified amount of ₹1 trillion, which it accepted fully.

The RBI, since last month, has been conducting various VRRR auctions in order to absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system and align the overnight money market rates to the repo rate.

 

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around ₹9.85 trillion as on September 15.

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Apart from VRRR, last week, the central bank announced Open Market Operation (OMO) sales of government securities for a notified amount of ₹1 trillion in three tranches, with the auction for the first tranche of ₹50,000 crore to be held on September 17.

The auction for two remaining tranches of ₹25,000 crore each will be held on September 21 and September 28, RBI said.

The banking system was flushed with liquidity due to heavy mobilisation of FCNR (B) deposits by banks, as the mobilisation brought foreign currency into the system, while subsequent swaps with the RBI provided rupee liquidity to banks.

Besides FCNR(B) inflows, month-end government expenditure, including payments toward salaries and pensions, also added to liquidity in the banking system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI banking liquidity Liquidity

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 1:36 PM IST