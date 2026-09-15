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Home / Finance / News / NPCI sets 0.4% fee on UPI merchant payments above ₹2,000, effective Oct 15

NPCI sets 0.4% fee on UPI merchant payments above ₹2,000, effective Oct 15

NPCI sets 0.4% fee on UPI merchant payments above ₹2,000, effective Oct 15

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1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

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National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday said it would introduce a 0.4 per cent fee on payments to merchants above ₹2,000, effective October 15, on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:12 PM IST